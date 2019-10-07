Best Charcuterie Accessories

Hosting is not everyone’s cup of tea, but for those rare or frequent, depending on your personality type, occasions that you want to entertain, you need the right equipment to pull it off. Nothing is more inviting to your guests when they walk in the door than seeing a charcuterie board. Charcuterie is a culinary art that involves putting together a board or display of meats, cheeses and vegetables. Depending on what type of food your guests will like, you can mix and match what you add on there but you should always have some meats and some cheeses. But what exactly do you need before you create in the kitchen? We’ve found some of the best accessories to help you put together quality charcuterie.

Best Cheese Board

The platter is the main focus when it comes to the display since, well, you need somewhere to put all the food. That’s why the Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set is a terrific choice. The board is 13.5″ x 13.5″ x 2″ of 100% quality bamboo material. The edges of the board are grooved, allowing you to put crackers, nuts, olives or whatever else you’d like to accompany your food in them. There is a hidden drawer that includes four utensils and a cheese knife, so you’ll always have them with you. The cutting knives can make it through both soft and hard cheeses with minimal effort. It can be used on a daily basis or only for special occasions. It should be washed by hand and never put in the dishwasher.

Best Cheese Knife

In order to get the slices of cheese you desire, you’ll need a quality cheese knife and the The Cheese Knife OKP2 fits the bill. It has a uniquely drafted blade that provides ample cutting ability through hard or soft cheeses. So whether you want gorgonzola or brie, you’ll be able to use The Cheese Knife to divvy it out for guests. This knife is heat resistant up to 430° as well as stain resistant, so no matter what you use this knife to cut, it’ll be protected. The soft, comfortable grip makes holding it a breeze and the knife is non-stick.

Best Cheese Slicer

You’ll need to slice the meats for your board, so you should think about getting the Westmark Germany Stainless Steel Cheese and Food Slicer. This slicer has a high quality, stainless steel blade and the aluminum is made from cast aluminum, so it’ll stay sharp. The board it comes with is made from ABS and has an adjustable polypropylene scale. You’ll be able to change the thicknesses of the slices with the turn of a dial. It’s ready to use right out of the box and you’ll be able to display your food on the board if you wish.