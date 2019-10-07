There’s no question about it: hair care can cost an arm and a leg. If you’re sitting in a salon chair, chances are, you’re going to be paying a lot of money. If you’re someone who just needs a small trim now and then or you want to get rid of some stray hairs for yourself or your family, you can take it hair cutting into your own hand by getting some barber shears. Now, we’re not expecting you to become a hair stylist to the stars with any of these. But if you’re interested in getting into the beauty business or you want to trim your kids’ hair, any of these barber shears will get the job done.

Best Barber Shears Kit

Whether you want straight or textured hair, you’ll be able to cut it how you desire with the Elfina Hair Cutting Shears. With this set, you’ll get one pair of cutting shears, one pair of thinning shears, two hair clips, one grooming comb, one cleaning cloth and a leather case to keep it all in. The scissors are made from stainless steel and the blades are angled at precisely 48° to maintain sharpness and hardness. There’s an adjustable screw in the shears that allows you to tighten or loosen them if you wish. These are easy to transport and have humanized handles, so quick cuts are simple.

Best Barber Shears Set for the Whole Head

To tame unruly hair on your head and neck, you’re going to want the ShearGuru Professional Barber/Salon Scissor Hair Cutting Set. Not only will you receive hair cutting shears that are made with Japanese stainless steel, but you’ll also get a straight razor for facial hair and neck hair. Keeping the back of your neck trimmed and squared has never been easier. These finely honed blades come with a lifetime guarantee and are designed to be used by professionals, supplying premium comfort on your hands.

Best Value Barber Shears

For a quality pair of 6.5″ shears, look no further than the Equinox Professional Shears. Made from high quality Japanese steel, these won’t go dull and won’t cause split ends or fraying. The length is long enough for men, women, children or even babies, as it provides you plenty of surface area to work with. Hairs won’t get caught in the middle of the blade and the shears only weigh 4.8 ounces. They can be used by professionals or novices alike, as they’re good enough for the salon or your bathroom.