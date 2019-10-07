Marvel’s 23-movie ‘Infinity Saga’ boxed set costs $550, and it’s up for preorder

You’ve been waiting for this one ever since it was clear that Spider-Man: Far From Home would be the last movie of MCU Phase 3, and the final title that would conclude the massive Infinity Saga. Marvel did tease the launch of a special box set that would contain all 23 MCU films released so far — complete with never-before-seen deleted scenes — and the studio is finally going to deliver. Best Buy is already taking preorders for the massive set, priced at $549.99.

First seen by MCU Cosmic, the set is available for preorder over on Best Buy. The landing page notes The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition will ship on November 15th, which means we’ll probably see an official announcement from Disney quite soon.

Image Source: Best Buy

Furthermore, the listing notes the Infinity Saga set is only available only from Best Buy so you might not find it anywhere else, at least for a while. From the looks of it, this is going to be a numbered limited edition, so it might be a good idea to get your hands on it early if you’re a Marvel superfan.

The box contains a letter from Kevin Feige, an exclusive lithograph from Matt Ferguson, 23 individually packed 4K UHD Blu-ray versions of the movies, and an exclusive bonus disc that’s not available anywhere else with the aforementioned never-before-seen bonus scenes, extended scenes, “and more.”

While paying $550 for the set might sound crazy at first, it really isn’t that bad at all if you do the math. That’s less than $23 for each of the 24 discs including the bonus one, and that’s quite a deal if you think about it.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off next May with Black Widow, so this box set should keep you busy until then.