Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 6)

Some people have been asking for it ever since Breaking Bad ended, and others still aren’t sure if it’s going to tarnish the legacy of one of the best shows ever made, but the AMC series is getting an epilogue on Friday. Jesse Pinkman’s story was left unfinished in the finale of the TV series, and after all these years, creator Vince Gilligan decided it was time to check back in and see what happened in the days after his escape.

Other than El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, other highlights this week include Cardi B. and T.I.’s new competition show Rhythm + Flow, and the fifth season of Schitt’s Creek. Sadly, anime fans will lose both Little Witch Academia and Sword Art Online II: Season 1 this week, so watch while you can.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 6th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, October 7th

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner

Tuesday, October 8th

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, October 9th

After

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, October 10th

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Friday, October 11th

Saturday, October 12th

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

Departures

Monday, October 7th

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Wednesday, October 9th

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in October, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.