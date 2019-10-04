Samsung’s exact launch date for the Galaxy S11 might’ve just leaked

We published our review of the Galaxy Note 10 just over a month ago, but thanks to a surprisingly early leak, we may already know when the Galaxy S11 will make its debut. According to “preliminary information” received by SamMobile, the launch event for Samsung’s next-generation flagship is scheduled for the third week of February.

SamMobile says that Samsung will once again hold its Unpacked event for the next Galaxy flagship in San Francisco, and although the publication says it is not 100% confident, it seems likely that Samsung will take the stage on February 18th, 2020 to introduce the world to the new Galaxy S11 series.

This isn’t exactly a shocking development, considering the Galaxy S10 launched on Wednesday, February 20th of this year, but the fact that details about the S11’s launch are leaking this early is yet another sign that there may never be another genuine surprise announcement in the world of mobile technology again. That said, Microsoft did pull a fast one on us earlier this week when it unveiled its dual-screen smartphone, the Surface Duo.

Substantive leaks about the Galaxy phone itself have been few and far between (which isn’t surprising if the phone really is four months out from being revealed), but SamMobile has previously reported that the S11 could come in a variety of storage sizes, including a 1TB model for the Galaxy S11+. We have also heard that the Galaxy S11 might feature a class-leading 108-megapixel camera with 5x optical zoom.

In the coming months, leaks, rumors, and reports will continue to bubble up, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the phone. But there’s probably won’t be much left to reveal by February 18th.