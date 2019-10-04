Best Shower Speaker

It’s human nature to be a little scared to sing in public, but for whatever reason, once you get in that shower, it’s a whole different ball game. If you happen to be a majestic songbird in the shower — or simply enjoy listening to music to pass the time — you should get yourself a shower speaker to sing along with. While the idea of bringing speakers into the shower might still sound downright crazy to some, it’s pretty common in this day and age. There are quite a few shower speakers on the market today, so finding the right one for you might not be all that easy. We decided to narrow it down a bit, though. Take a look at some of the best shower speakers we managed to find.

Best Overall Shower Speaker

The iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker is a high-quality speaker system that provides crystal clear audio from a small, easy-to-maneuver Bluetooth hub. This speaker is both waterproof and fully submersible in water up to three feet and contains unique iFox white filled buttons, so you can easily see the controls in the shower. It also features a long-lasting battery that can play music up to 10 hours on a three-hour charge, fast and versatile Bluetooth 4.1 connection in under six seconds that can reach a radius of 33 feet, and a full year, 100% no questions asked, money-back guarantee.

Best Outdoor Shower Speaker

If you plan on using your speaker primarily in an outdoor shower — or outside in general — the Portable Outdoor and Shower Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker by AYL SoundFit is your best option. This speaker features high-quality sound and a stronger bass, so you can still hear your music over the shower water or any other outdoor element. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to quickly pair to any of your electronic devices and contains a range up to 33 feet so you can keep your device far away from the shower and still listen to it with clarity. And with universal compatibility and the ability to withstand virtually all outdoor conditions, it’s a versatile and durable option for anyone with an outdoor shower.

Best Travel Speaker

While none of these speakers are particularly large, you still might want something that is a bit smaller and portable. In that case, you should opt for the Vtin SoundHot Q1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Despite its miniature size, it’s still powerful and lasts a long time, thanks to its built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery that can play up to 10 hours of music at 70% volume. And with stable Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, advanced HD sound and an 8W driver, this tiny device is perfect for any bustling, on-the-go lifestyle.