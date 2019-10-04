Best Lasagna Pan

If you grew up in an Italian family or are a huge fan of Italian food, you know how good lasagna can be. While you probably won’t be able to make it as good as your nonna ever did, there’s no shame in trying. But in order to do so, you’ll need a quality lasagna pan to even come close. A lasagna pan has raised edges to help the lasagna crisp and the pasta, cheese, and sauce (or gravy as your nonna may call it) melt together and cook properly. The perfect dish for a Sunday family dinner, a lasagna gives you layers of enjoyment. So if you’re up to the challenge, grab any of the lasagna pans below and give the family recipe a try.

Best Non-stick Lasagna Pan

Built to last for years of lasagnas, the Cuisinart 6117-14 Chef’s Classic Non-stick Hard-Anodized 14-Inch Lasagna Pan will fit in all standard ovens. This sturdily constructed pan is easily stored in your home, likely in the drawer under the oven. The cooking surface is coated with non-stick QuanTanium, so it’ll be easy to remove your food from it. The handles are stainless steel and riveted to make grasping them easier. They also won’t get hot while the pan is in the oven. The heat distribution is even and it features drip-free pouring.

Best Bakeware Set with a Lasagna Pan

If you’re in the market for a bakeware set, then the Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Bakeware and Food Storage Set may be right up your alley. With this set, you’ll receive a three-quart lasagna pan, an eight-inch square baking dish, two one-cup storage dishes, plus a lid for each of them. Each container is made from sturdy Pyrex glass, so they are safe to put in the microwave, oven, dishwasher or freezer. The lids will keep your food fresher longer and the containers are easily stackable to save space.

Best Deep Lasagna Pan

Looking to really stack those layers up? Then try the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Deep Dish Oven Pan. This Swiss-engineered pan is ceramic-reinforced and the double layer of coating is non-stick and scratch or stain-resistant. The square edges keep it stabilized and make it easy to grab out of the oven. The micro-texture pattern on the inside of the pan ensures an even bake. The walls are high to help out with layered dishes and there are pan markings on the top surface that aid in identification. The internal measurements are 10.5″ x 9.2″.