Best Car Charger for Your Devices

When you’re traveling and on the go, one of the worst things that can happen is any of your devices dies. Being without a phone, tablet or laptop can be an absolute nightmare. You feel stranded and lost (which may say something about this generation’s dependence on technology). But there’s an easy fix if you’re in the car and that’s to get a car charger. These car chargers can give you a quick plug to immediately squash the problem. If you’re looking for a fast charger, one that can charge multiple devices at once or one that is wireless, we’ve highlighted all types below for you to check out. Let’s take a look.

Best Fast Charging Charger

Allowing you to get a boost in a minimal amount of time, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger is compatible with many different devices. Anker is known for their unbelievable electronics and this charger is no exception. It has Quick Charge 3.0 technology to get your device up to 80% in 35 minutes. The PowerIQ and VoltageBoost deliver the fastest possible charges for non-quick charge devices. There are two ports, so you’ll be able to charge multiple devices at once and the dual ports pump out 39W of voltage. It has a soft LED light and the carbon fiber mesh ensures maximum convenience. This is also backed by an 18-month warranty.

Best Wireless Car Charger

Doubling as a car mount, the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger will let you see your phone and charge it while you drive. Compatible with many devices including the new iPhone 11, the Qi Wireless Charger doesn’t require you to remove your phone case while charging. You won’t get caught up on any cords while in the car. There are multiple ways to install this as it can be placed on the windshield with a suction cup or hooked up to the air vent. The wireless charger will automatically power off and protect the battery of your phone when it is fully charged.

Best Value Car Charger

If you’re looking for excellent reliability, then look no further than the 2019 HUSSELL Car Charger. It has 5.4A 30W dual USB charger ports with 3A Qualcomm Quick Charge technology to provide you with a rapid surge. It has universal compatibility and the updated version charges 20% faster than previous models. The Smart IC intelligent adaptive technology recognizes what the device is and caters the charging experience to it to provide the fastest possible charge. The built-in protection system doesn’t allow over-charging or overheating.