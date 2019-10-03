iPhone 11 with Deep Fusion trounces Galaxy Note 10+ in photo shootout

Without question, Night mode on the iPhone 11 is the standout feature on Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup. And with good reason, Night mode enables users to take surprisingly crisp photos in incredibly low-light environments. It truly feels like magic. While rival handsets like the Pixel 3 have had their own incarnation of Night mode for quite some time, early testing has shown that Apple’s implementation is the best of the bunch.

Night mode, though, isn’t the only notable technology Apple packed into the iPhone 11. During the iPhone unveiling last month, Phil Schiller introduced a new camera feature dubbed Deep Fusion which uses advanced machine learning to deliver stunning photos with impressive detail in medium-light environments. The feature itself is facilitated by the Neural Engine of Apple’s new A13 Bionic processor, with Schiller noting that Deep Fusion is essentially “computational mad science.”

Deep Fusion wasn’t available in the first iteration of iOS 13, but it was finally released yesterday once Apple rolled out the first beta of iOS 13.2. Suffice it to say, some of the early comparison photos which demonstrate what Deep Fusion can accomplish have been remarkably impressive.

With that said, YouTube’s Max Tech recently put out a new video that highlights just how capable Deep Fusion is.

In the photo below, for example, you’ll notice more vivid colors and more detail on the iPhone 11 with Deep Fusion. When you zoom in, the detail on the iPhone 11 shot becomes even more apparent:

Image Source: Max Tech

One interesting tidbit provided by Max Tech centers on how to make sure Deep Fusion is turned on. Remember, Deep Fusion operates in the background and is only called into action when the lightning environment calls for it. That said, to make sure Deep Fusion is available, you’ll want to go to the Camera settings app and make sure that the “Photos Capture Outside the Frame” setting is toggled off.

“If it’s turned on,” Max Tech notes, “it’s going to be taking multiple photos and using the power of the A13 to do that instead of using the Deep Fusion technique.”

Max Tech also took some time to compare photos taken with Deep Fusion on the iPhone 11 to photos taken with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Put simply, the battle wasn’t even close.

As evidenced by the photo here of the projector, the iPhone 11 shot has a lot more detail and texture than its Samsung counterpart:

Image Source: Max Tech

A few additional examples can be found in the full video below: