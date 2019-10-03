Best Tea Infuser Set for Loose Leaf Tea

While coffee is seen as the premiere morning beverage by consumers, tea stands up on that pedestal as well. If you’re someone who prefers to blend tea leaves rather than grind coffee beans, you know that to properly enjoy tea at your house, you’ll need a tea infuser set. Rather than just buying pre-made tea bags and have them sit in your cup of water, you can infuse tea leaves for a pot or a single cup with natural ingredients. There’s nothing quite like pure tea and if you’ve never tried it, grab any of these infuser sets and see what all the fuss is about.

Best Mesh Infuser Set

Giving you durability as well as premium straining abilities, the Finum 63/421.40.00 Floating Brewing Basket is perfect for both hot or iced tea. You’ll receive one permanent tea filter and one tea hat that prevents heat loss and helps retain the aroma. It also serves as a drip tray for the brewing basket. The brew basket is made from stainless steel mesh with a heat-resistant plastic frame. It fits between 2.5″ and 3.5″ in diameter. It won’t affect the taste and it’s built to last a long time. The spices are placed in the floating basket and placed directly into any beverage to infuse.

Most Versatile Infuser Set

The Chefast Tea Infuser Set provides you with the option of making a lot of tea or just one cup. This combo kit has a large infuser that’s meant to be put in a kettle to help you brew your tea. There are also two single-cup infusers for individual use that work great at home or in the office. They are made of stainless steel and are reliably resilient. Each one has a chain around it, so you’ll be able to take them out of their pot or cup without scalding your skin. There’s even a bonus scoop that comes to help you clean the leaves out. You can also use this to infuse soups and dishes with spices.

Best Novelty Infuser Set

If you’re looking to add a little whimsy to your day, check out the Tilevo Tea Infuser Set of 2 Dinosaur Loose Leaf Tea Infusers. First of all, they are dinosaurs, so they are automatically awesome. But seriously, they have long necks to make it easy to steep and remove them from your beverage. The two dinosaurs are made from food grade, non-toxic silicone and will hold the leaves and not allow them to escape while in your drink. They just have to be opened to discard the leaves and washing them in the sink is the best way to keep them clean. They are also safe to put in the dishwasher or the microwave.