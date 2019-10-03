Best Cell Phone Mount for Your Car

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to finding directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can plug it into your car easier to charge and to play music. Rather than struggling to change the music while driving, grab any of these mounts below and drive safer and easier.

Best Magnetic Car Mount

With a simple design, the WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount is 10 times easier to use than other magnetic mounts. The sturdy rubber base and powerful magnetic head will hold just about any smartphone. All you need to do to install it is put the mount on your air vent, stick the magnet metal plate in your case between your cover and the phone or stick the round magnet metal on your phone. It’s very simple to use and you’ll get a pack of two mounts, four metal plates and four protective films.

Best Suction Cup Car Mount

Rather than use the air vent to hold your phone up, you can get the RAM Mount Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount and install it on your windshield. It is specially designed to hold your phone at any angle you desire, thanks to the socket technology. The rubber coated tips keep the phone secure and the spring loaded holder expands and retracts around the phone. It is made from stainless steel and high strength composite. You’ll receive a lifetime warranty with this purchase.

Best Cradle Car Mount

If you don’t trust magnets or suction cups, then maybe you should opt for the Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle. It can rotate 360 degrees to help you find the best viewing angle. The arms will retract around your phone to keep it tight and then you can press the button on the back to release your phone. It is compatible with a ton of different phones and it’ll work with most styles of air vent. Installing it takes just a few seconds and it weighs a little over two ounces. Check to see if your air vents and phone are compatible with any of these mounts before you purchase.