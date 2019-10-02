Losing weight can be a real pain the rear end — especially when you work full time, have a family, and some semblance of a social life. Of course, starving yourself is NOT the answer, so exercise is imperative. One “life-hack” that has proven itself to be a viable way to lose weight is using a waist trainer. While wearing a waist trainer and calling it a day certainly won’t cut it, putting one on before your exercise routine can help you shed an extra amount of weight without any extra effort. If you’re considering purchasing a waist trainer, however, there are a few things you need to look into beforehand. Don’t worry, we got you covered. Let’s take a look at some of the best waist trainers for losing weight.

Best Overall Waist Trainer

For a quality waist trainer that ups your thermogenic energy and, in turn, helps you shed pounds more efficiently, the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer the way to go. The waist trimmer is made with extra thick, latex-free neoprene to help you work up an intense sweat, while the trainer’s grid inner lining will help repel moisture absorption and limit slipping and bunching during a workout. It’s also a very comfortable waist trainer, as it’s manufactured to be naturally flexible and contour around your waist perfectly. This product comes with a breathable carrying bag as well as a free sample of Sports Research’s patented Sweet Sweat Gel.

Best Waist Trainer for Men

For men looking to cut out and prefer something that covers a little more ground, the BRABIC Men Sauna Sweat Vest Tank Top Shirt is a great choice. As opposed to the typical waist trainer, this full vest model targets your core abdominal area. The vest’s compression also helps correct your posture while simultaneously allowing you to shed water weight and retain body heat to burn more calories. It’s made with a zipper closure to help perfectly contour to your body for a comfortable, form fit. One thing to also keep in mind — it’s recommended to hand wash to properly maintain shape and elasticity.

Best Waist Trainer for Women

Conversely, for women who aim to look at little sleeker and concentrate almost solely on the lower-stomach and waist region, the VENUZOR Waist Trainer Belt for Women is the perfect option. It’s made of comfortable and adjustable 100% latex-free neoprene that’s both easy to clean and durable. The belt is wide enough to target stomach flab and can even serve as a corset to look slimmer when you’re not exercising. And with additional back and side support, this waist trainer is a versatile, highly-effective exercise tool for women of all shapes and sizes.