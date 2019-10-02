Make household projects and building easier on yourself and assemble furniture quicker than you ever have before with the help of a socket wrench. The socket wrench was invented to make tightening and fastening simpler, especially in areas where you don’t have much room. With the ratchet mechanism that allows you to click it back and forth with minimal movement, you can finish off those tight corners without a problem. While not all of us are Bob Vila (a dated reference) or Chip and Joanna Gaines (a more modern one), we can all use a socket wrench set for our toolbox. We’ve hand selected three of them for you below, to give you the heads up on what you’re missing out on while scraping your knuckles trying to tighten things in a tough area.

Best Socket Wrench Set

A pack that’s full of pretty much everything you’ll need when it comes to a socket wrench, the EPAuto 69 Pieces 1/4″ & 3/8″ Drive Socket Set is perfect for any new homeowner. This set has a pear head ratchet that will switch directions for you with a simple flick. The whole set is made from hardened and treated chrome vanadium steel alloy. They are chrome-plated, mirror polished and corrosion-resistant. You’ll receive a variety of sizes and shapes of attachments, so you’ll be able to fit it over most nuts and bolts, even if they are stripped. It comes in a sturdy plastic storage case to help you keep everything together.

Best Ratchet in a Socket Wrench

Actually pivoting the socket wrench sometimes can be difficult, especially if you have to hold it at an odd angle. But with the DEWALT 34 Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Socket Set, you’ll be able to tackle the job. The head features DirectTorque Technology and has a 72-tooth ratchet to fit into awkward spaces. It also has a knurled control ring and the bits have hard stamped markings, so you’ll be able to differentiate all your pieces. It’s all made with polished chrome vanadium and comes with both standard and metric bits.

Best Universal Socket

If you don’t want to carry around a case with changeable bits, you can opt for the Kusonkey Universal Socket. This specially designed socket wrench has a head that is able to adjust to 1/4″ to 3/4″ screws. It can fit most wing nuts, eye bolts, square nuts or hex nuts, even if they are stripped or broken. The head has 54 strong steel rods that are individually spring-activated that conform to the shape. This socket can be put on a wrench or even a drill for faster use. It is backed by a 12-month warranty.