Best Pliers for Your Toolbox

Sometimes you just can’t turn it with your fingers. Sometimes screwing and unscrewing are just too hard without some help. When you’re putting something together, you want to make sure you’re tightening the bolts and nuts securely. That’s when a pair of pliers comes into play. No good toolbox is complete without a quality pair of pliers. Pliers are often times adjustable to fit around the area it needs to tighten, but they also can be used to strip, crimp and cut wire. We’ve highlighted three of the best pairs of pliers out there below. With how versatile a tool it is, no wonder it’s a must have for all homeowners.

Best Long-Handled Pliers

Making sure you have the proper leverage you need, the Knipex 8701400 16-Inch Cobra Pliers will give you great reach. They have plastic coated, non-slip handles, so you can keep your grip even as you’re twisting. There is a fast adjustment directly on the piece, allowing you to position the bottom jaw, press the button, and the top jaw will correctly align itself. There’s a guard that will prevent your fingers from getting pinched and these have a box joint design that is highly stable. The teeth won’t wear easily, as they have a hardness of approximately 61 HRC.

Best Pack of Pliers

Helping to fill your toolbox, the Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock Pliers Set provides you with two pairs of varying lengths. These are able to adjust quickly, thanks to the press and slide method in the middle of the pliers. This set comes with an 8-inch and a 10-inch pair of pliers, both of which have anti-pinch ProTouch grips that will help reduce hand fatigue. These v-jaws grips will work on round, flat, square and hex shapes. They possess a ratchet action mechanism that lets the pliers be adjusted from the open position by just pushing the handle up.

Best Needle Nose Pliers

Needle nose pliers are needed for different situations than regular pliers, such as handling wire work. The Gardner Bender GS-385 Long Nose Electrical Pliers measure six inches long, giving you a good grasp on your task at hand. You can cut, strip or crimp wire, whether it’s insulated or not, with these pliers. You can use the needle nose to form and shape the wire and to grip small parts during your job. The blade can cut through most thicknesses of wire and the handles are comfortable to hold as you’re squeezing them.