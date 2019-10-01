Act surprised: Google’s unreleased Pixel 4 leaked yet again

The Pixel 4 is the worst-kept secret in tech this year, just like its predecessor. Most smartphones out there get leaked, even the latest iPhones, but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 were actually sold to some YouTubers well ahead of their respective launches. We saw plenty of detailed hands-on reviews, complete with thorough descriptions of their novel features. On top of that, the Pixel 4 was the first Google phone to get actual teasers and an early features announcement from Google. We knew the phone’s signature features even before those YouTube clips emerged a few weeks ago. With that in mind, we’re not surprised to see a brand new Pixel 4 leak. This time, it’s probably one of the press renders that Google will most likely use very soon.

The following image was shared on Twitter by the same Evan Blass, who also just posted detailed press renders of the upcoming Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3 models that Microsoft will unveil later this week.

Image Source: Twitter

Other than the wallpaper, which teases the Pixel 4 product name, there’s little to discover in this press render. The Pixel 4 features the same all-glass rear design, complete with a square camera bump in the left corner that features two lenses, the camera flash, and a depth sensor. A “G” logo is also present.

On the front, we have no notch, with the all-screen design featuring significant bezels, especially on the top, where the selfie cam, 3D Face unlock elements, and Motion Sense Soli radar chip are present.

The date on the screen reads October 15th, which happens to be the confirmed launch date of Google’s 2019 Pixel press event. The home screen in this render also features Google’s best mobile apps, including Search, Mail, Maps, Photos, Chrome, and YouTube, or some of the apps that Android users want on their devices. These are the same apps that a different 2019 Android flagship can’t have, and that’s the recently launched Mate 30 Pro that runs a Huawei version of Android 10 because of the US ban against the Chinese vendor.