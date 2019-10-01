Best Supply of Chia Seeds

In this day and age of organic foods, superfoods and specialty diets, we’ve uncovered the secrets behind a lot of the world’s grains, seeds, or natural materials. Chia seeds are one of those foods that has really been utilized a lot in recipes and products, going back to the ancient Incas and Mayans. Chia seeds are rich in protein and antioxidants while also being gluten-free and nut-free. They are also perfect for those who are vegan, vegetarian or on the Paleo or Keto diets. There are many ways to incorporate this nutritious seed into your diet. We’ve found some of the best supplies of chia seeds on the market to help you give them a try in your everyday life.

Best Supply of Raw Chia Seeds

A great companion with anything you’ll make in a blender, the Healthworks Chia Seeds Raw is a six-pound bag of all-natural goodness. They are free of additives and harmful ingredients and can be used in countless recipes, thanks to their flavorless taste. These seeds give you calcium, magnesium and iron along with other essential vitamins and minerals. High in fiber, they are sustainably grown and sourced from small farmers. You can add these to pies, trail mix, smoothies, salads, stir-fry or just about any other meal to punch it up.

Best Supply of Ground Chia Seeds

Providing more versatility, the Nutiva Organic Non-GMO Premium Ground Chia Seeds add a gourmet flair to your meals. Giving you essential omega-3 fatty acids, these ground chia seeds are finely milled and provide a smoother texture. With a ground chia seed, it’s easier to incorporate it into your baking as you won’t have to fold it in as much. It fits great with oatmeal and Nutiva gives you the option of buying a a six-ounce, 12-ounce, 32-ounce, 48-ounce or 160-ounce bag. They arrive ready to use and the bag is resealable.

Best Wide-Based Supply of Chia Seeds

With a screw-on lid for easy access to your seeds, the BetterBody Foods Organic Chia Seeds come in a two-pound container. These chia seeds can be used as a replacement for eggs in almost any meal, if you mix one tablespoon of chia seeds with three tablespoons of water and let it sit for five minutes. This supply can be placed in your cupboard, pantry or countertop, thanks to its wide, plastic base. Add these chia seeds to your yogurt, pudding, snacks, granola or cereal to give it more fiber and protein.