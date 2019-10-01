Best Set of Reusable Chopsticks

Impress your date when you pick up a pair of chopsticks, twirl them in your hands and dive into your sushi. Sure, it takes a little while to master the art of eating with chopsticks. But once you do, you can eat your Asian food the way it was meant to be eaten. Sadly, you don’t always have a spare set of chopsticks on you, especially if you’ve used the ones you received when you ordered delivery. With a set of reusable chopsticks, you’ll always be able to enjoy your dumplings, rice bowls or shumai. Put that fork down and use your trackpad or mouse to check out these reusable chopsticks, so you can “chop” out the competition. Yup, we went there.

Best Reusable Chopsticks Pack

Whether you prefer wood or metal chopsticks, the Hiware 10 Pairs Reusable Chopsticks Set gives you the best of both worlds. You’ll get five pairs of metal, stainless steel, spiral chopsticks and five pairs of natural bamboo chopsticks. They all measure 8.8 inches and are easy to hold. The stainless steel sets are made of high-quality grade steel that has been brushed and polished. The top and bottom parts of the steel ones have an anti-slip design, so even beginners can use them. The bamboo ones are also polished and have Chinese characters and floral designs on the top. There are slight indentations where your fingers are meant to go, making these also a great option for novices. They all can be thrown in the dishwasher.

Best Titanium Chopsticks

If you’re in the market for a heavy duty set of chopsticks, look no further than the finessCity Titanium Chopsticks. Each chopstick only weighs 0.5 ounces and measures nine inches in length. They are made from 100% FDA food grade titanium and are durable. You can use them to eat sushi, noodles or rice and they can be washed in the dishwasher. These rounded chopsticks come with an aluminum case, so they’re easily transportable. You can bring these on camping trips or just throw them in your backpack when you’re heading to school.

Best Wood Chopsticks

For more of a traditional feel in your hands, reach for the JapanBargain 3672 Bamboo Chopsticks Gift Set. You’ll get five pairs of chopsticks that are each nine inches long. They are made of bamboo, so they are durable, even when used multiple times. They come in cellophane packaging and can be washed by hand. These chopsticks are sold in 14 different colors and styles, so you can feel free to pick up whichever pair suits you best.