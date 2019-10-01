Best Lip Care for Severely Damaged Lips

Properly tending to your lips is something that can be forgotten rather easily — especially when the weather begins to get cold. If you’re someone who is prone to dry, chapped lips in the winter months, getting yourself the right lip care is imperative. Of course, it’s pretty easy to lose lip balm over time, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be purchased. In fact, that only strengthens the argument that you should buy in bulk, rather than just one tiny stick at a time. Regardless, for those either looking for reliable lip care for the looming inclimate weather or simply to maintain smooth, soft lips, in general, let’s take a look at some of the best lip care for damaged lips. You can “kiss” those chapped lips goodbye. Nailed it.

Best Formula for Scarring

If you’re looking for a reliable, moisturizing lip balm that’s both all-natural and refreshing, you can’t go wrong with Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Stick with Vitamin E. It’s made with a special formula that contains cocoa butter for moisturization, raw shea butter to deliver you essential fatty acids nutrients, and vitamin E to prevent and treat scars. It’s made with all-natural ingredients and comes in a convenient swivel stick for easy application and storage. If scarring is your number one concern, Palmer’s unique formula should get the job done.

Best Flavored Lip Balm

For those who prefer flavored lip balms that they can enjoy applying over and over again, USDA Organic Lip Balm by Sky Organics – 6 Pack Assorted Flavors is a great purchase. The variety pack comes with six different flavors — Luscious Tahitian Vanilla, Tropical Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint, Cherry Bomb, Tangy Citrus, and Strawberry Bliss. Each product is non-toxic, non-GMO, chemical, gluten, and cruelty-free, and contains no petroleum or petroleum derivatives for an organic, all-natural lip treatment. And with high-quality ingredients like organic sunflower oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil, Vitamin E, organic rosemary extract, and organic calendula, this lip balm is perfect for kids and adults alike.

Best Lip Repair Ointment

Now if you’re someone whose lips tend to dry out severely and you need something a bit more powerful, Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment is a dermatologist-recommended lip care treatment that will medicate your lips, rather than simply moisturize them. This ointment helps create a natural healing environment that facilitates the flow of oxygen and water while absorbing your recovering skin’s own natural wound exudates for smooth, healthy healing. This product is great for cold sores, intense lip drying, and cracked lips.