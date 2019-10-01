Smelling good is something many of us men take for granted. Perhaps this is because it is so easy to smell good when you have a quality cologne. While, obviously, you still need to bathe (this should go without saying), adding a nice touch of cologne can be a huge difference-maker — and a source of many compliments. If you’re looking to switch colognes — or simply switch from the “au naturel” scent you’ve been rocking your whole life — you’re in luck. There are a ton of great smelling colognes on the web which are both relatively inexpensive and can provide a rich, alluring scent. So let’s take a look at some of the best cologne for men — because everybody can use a nice little confidence boost once in a while.

Best Smelling Cologne

The whole point of buying cologne is to smell great, right? If that’s the case, scent should serve as the most important factor in your decision making. For a cologne with an intense, intriguing fragrance, the Versace Eros Eau de Toilette Spray for Men is a great choice. Eros gives its user a unique, masculine scent through a pleasing combination of Italian lemon zest, mint leaves, and green apple. With enveloping notes that include tonka beans, amber, geranium flower, and vanilla, this fragrance provides a natural, yet buzzing aroma that you — and everybody in your presence — will enjoy.

Best Cologne for Confidence

If you’re somebody who’s recently been stuck in a rut and you’re looking for some renewed confidence, the Pheromones For Men Pheromone Cologne Oil could be exactly what you need. Perfect for a first date, this scientifically developed formula contains the human pheromones, androstadienone, androstenol, androstenone, and androsterone in a concentrated form that is proven to attract women. The scent itself is also quite mystifying and smells great for almost any occasion, allowing you to wear it regularly. This pharmaceutical-grade cologne also works for over 24 hours, making it strong and convenient enough so you don’t have to reapply every few hours.

Best Value Cologne

For a great smelling cologne at a fantastic price, Cool Water By Davidoff For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray is the perfect option. An offspring of the Calvin Klein brand, this fragrance combines lavender, jasmine, oakmoss, musk, and sandalwood for a unique, formidable scent. While it is recommended as a daytime cologne, it’s versatile enough to wear both at the office or when you’re going out on the weekends, giving you an inexpensive, high-quality scent for all occasions.