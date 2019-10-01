You can never have too many storage options — especially in a room that can’t afford clutter. One such room is, undoubtedly, your bathroom. Unless of course, you prefer to store toilet paper, towels, and other essential toiletries on the floor. If you don’t have enough storage in your bathroom in its current state, you should consider getting a storage cabinet to hold any excess bathroom essentials. There are quite a few options available — each with their own particular advantages. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best bathroom storage cabinets available for purchase. Because nobody should have to waddle out of the bathroom with their pants at their ankles to go get the toilet paper from the garage.

Best Bathroom Storage Cabinet for Linen

For those looking for a large, decorative storage cabinet for their towels, linen and anything else under the sun, the Sauder 414034 Peppercorn Linen Tower is a great option. This decorative cabinet measures in with dimensions of L 14.72″ x W: 15.51″ x H: 60.59″ and features one open shelf with cubbyhole dividers for your towels, an additional top shelf above, and a faux granite finish shelf with EverSheen finish for a heat-resistant, durable surface. There’s another adjustable shelf behind the bottom louver detailed door, giving you an ample amount of space for any additional toiletries.

Best Mirrored Storage Cabinet

If you’re interested in a mirrored cabinet — similar to an over-the-sink medicine cabinet, only bigger — the Cabidor Deluxe Medicine, Bathroom, & Kitchen Storage Cabinet is the way to go. This slim cabinet gives you added behind-the-door storage that utilizes space that you would otherwise never even think about using. The cabinet itself stores as much as five traditionally-sized medicine cabinets and features fully adjustable shelving that can either be moved up and down or removed entirely. For a mirrored storage option that can hold a ton, yet remains totally non-intrusive, this cabinet is by far your best option.

Best Value Storage Cabinet

Need something a little smaller — not to mention inexpensive — for your already-crammed bathroom? The Sauder 414032 Caraway Floor Cabinet will certainly do the trick. With dimensions of L: 17.64″ x W: 11.50″ x H: 31.30″, this cabinet is a bit smaller, but can still hold an ample amount of bathroom essentials. It has a reversible door that can open left or right, allowing easy access at all time. Behind the door are two adjustable shelves and you have the option to add a bead board insert. The cabinet itself is made with a soft white finish and includes a gallery top with a faux slate that will fit into nearly any bathroom aesthetic seamlessly.