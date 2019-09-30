Netflix confirms ‘Stranger Things 4’ and releases a creepy new teaser trailer

There was little doubt that Netflix would bring back its hit show Stranger Things for at least one more season, but we finally got official confirmation of the show’s return this Monday. As reported by Variety, Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix which will see them create films and shows for the service. Simultaneously, Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season.

The Duffer brothers have said on more than one occasion that Stranger Things was only set up to last about four or five seasons, so even if this is the last go-round for the families of Hawkins and the otherworldly creatures they have to contend with, the Duffers will still be creating content for Netflix for years to come.

Beyond the announcement, Netflix also shared a teaser for Stranger Things 4, which reminds us that the next season will be a change of pace with the following line: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

Stranger Things 4 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but the third season debuted on July 4th of this year. The wait between seasons has always been long, but as the kids continue to age, the crew may have to move a bit faster this time around. Either way, we’re likely months out from more concrete information about season 4.