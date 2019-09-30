Apple just released iOS 13.1.2 to fix even more iPhone bugs

We probably should be surprised anymore at this point since Apple apparently releases new software updates every single day, but the company on Monday released a new update for the iPhone. iOS 13.1.2 comes just one business day after iOS 13.1.1, which was released on Friday. It includes even more bug fixes like minor fixes for the camera app, iCloud backup, and more. None of the bugs that were fixed seem particularly urgent so we’re not sure why Apple had to release iOS 13.1.2 so soon after the last update, but it’s out and it has improvements so you might as well download it.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.1.2 or the iPadOS 13.1.2 release that also rolled out on Monday, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible device:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

In order to install iOS 13.1 or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.