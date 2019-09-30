Apple just released iOS 13.1.2 to fix even more iPhone bugs

We probably should be surprised anymore at this point since Apple apparently releases new software updates every single day, but the company on Monday released a new update for the iPhone. iOS 13.1.2 comes just one business day after iOS 13.1.1, which was released on Friday. It includes even more bug fixes like minor fixes for the camera app, iCloud backup, and more. None of the bugs that were fixed seem particularly urgent so we’re not sure why Apple had to release iOS 13.1.2 so soon after the last update, but it’s out and it has improvements so you might as well download it.
If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.1.2 or the iPadOS 13.1.2 release that also rolled out on Monday, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible device:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
In order to install iOS 13.1 or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.