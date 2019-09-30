Best Pregnancy Pillow

Any woman who has been pregnant has faced the struggle of trying to somehow find a way to get comfortable when sitting or lying down. Whether it’s in bed, on the couch or in a chair, it’s hard to find the right spot that lets your stomach, legs and feet feel supported. That’s why pregnancy pillows were invented. A proper pregnancy pillow will protect all three of those areas while giving you a place to lie down. Sitting on a smaller pillow or putting a cushion behind your back just doesn’t do the trick. So in order to keep all the moms and babies cozy, we’ve highlighted three of the best pregnant pillows on the market below.

Best U-Shaped Pillow

Designed specifically to support different body regions, the QUEEN ROSE Pregnancy Pillow is just the right fit. It’s meant to give a good night sleep and contour to the body of a pregnant woman, thanks to its large U shape. It measures 55″ x 31″ x 7.8″ and will help alleviate back pain and support both your back and front. It will replace regular pillows to give you options to sleep, watch TV, read or just sit up in bed. The cover is 100% pure velvet and the filling is polyester that is made to be long-lasting. You’ll get an exchange or refund policy guarantee if you aren’t satisfied.

Best Pillow for Later Trimesters

As a pregnancy progresses, there’s more weight to carry and more ways to feel uncomfortable. Luckily, the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow is here to help. It is C-shaped to help support a larger baby bump and relieve third trimester pains such as gastric reflux, congestion, carpal tunnel syndrome or sciatica, to name a few. It gives cushioning to your back, hips, knees and neck while supplying a place to rest your head. The adjustable polyfill material that makes up the pillow adapts to your body.

Best Long Pillow

If you’re in the market for a longer pillow to completely support your whole body, then the Leachco Back ‘N Belly Chic Supreme may be just what you’re looking for. It measures 55 inches long for a more ideal surface. It features a neck curve for your neck and shoulders to feel more comfortable on. The hourglass-shaped inner curves fit to your body’s shape and there’ll be no need to reposition pillows throughout the night anymore. The cover is made from 300 thread count fabric and is machine washable. It provides equal support for your back and belly.