We took a break from covering made-up holidays for a while, but there have been a few particularly good ones recently that we just had to share with you. National Cheeseburger Day last week definitely deserved some coverage, as did National Pepperoni Pizza Day a couple of days later. Now, it’s National Coffee Day 2019, which might just be the greatest fake holiday of all.

There are tons of great freebies and discounts available across the country for National Coffee Day today, and Offers.com rounded up the best of the bunch. You’ll find them all listed below.

7-Eleven: Get any size coffee for $1 on Sept. 29. You must be a Rewards Member to claim this deal.

Alltown Fresh: Get a free hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29. One lucky customer will also win free coffee for a year (look for the “winner” sticker at the bottom of your cup).

Another Broken Egg Cafe: This deal is available a bit early — Sept. 27. Get a free cold brew with any entree purchase.

Atlas Coffee Club: Atlas is a coffee subscription service that features coffees from around the world. Get the first bag (12 oz.) of premium single-origin coffee for free with any subscription. Just cover shipping. To get this deal, use promo code ATLASCOFFEEDAY19 at checkout Sept. 28 and 29.

Biggby Coffee: Get a free hot (up to 24 oz.) brewed coffee on Sept. 29. Choose from six regular coffee flavors and three flavored coffees. Limit of one per person. See details and coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Select Keurig pods are 20% off until Sept. 29.

Bruegger’s: Inner Circle members can get one free medium coffee every day through Sept. 29.

Caribou Coffee: Get a medium coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black for $3 on National Coffee Day. No coupon necessary, just ask for the promo.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: On Sept. 29, get a complimentary 16-oz. brewed coffee (hot or iced) with any food or bakery item purchase of $2 or more. One free coffee per guest.

Can’t wait? Through Sept. 28, all participating locations will offer 50% off all Ice Blended drinks (any size). Available from 6 p.m. to close.

Community Coffee: Get 30% off and free shipping on $35 online orders for National Coffee Day Sept. 29. Use this promo code.

Corner Bakery: Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, get a free coffee with purchase at participating locations. The offer is valid in stores or online with the offer code available here.

Cumberland Farms: On Sept. 29, customers can receive a free hot or iced coffee in any size. To get the deal, text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon, which you can then redeem to get your free coffee. Shots, creamers, and sweeteners are also on the house.

Dunkin’: On Sept. 29, purchase a hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations and get another hot coffee for free (of equal or lesser value). Eligible options for this promo include Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf.

Plus, every day in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dunkin’ is throwing a happy hour. Get medium Cold Brews for $2.

Godiva: From Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, you can receive a free 12-oz. hot or iced coffee at GODIVA Café locations with any purchase. At GODIVA Boutiques, coffee bags will be buy one get one 50% off on Sept. 29.

Hardee’s: Get the recently-launched Rise & Shine coffee for free (any size or flavor) with any purchase on Sept. 29. To get the offer code for this deal, sign up for the Hardee’s email list by Sept. 26.

Instacart: Instacart is teaming up with a few coffee brands on and around National Coffee Day:

Spend $15 on qualifying products, including Califia cold brew coffee, and save $5 off your order or unlock free delivery. Valid Sept. 2 to Sept. 29.

Spend $15 on qualifying products, including the La Colombe Draft Latte, and save $5 off your order or unlock free delivery. Valid Sept. 2 to Sept. 29.

Green Mountain Roasters and Instacart are offering a “Buy 1 Green Mountain Roasters product, Save $1” deal. Valid through Oct. 6.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut on Sept. 29 at participating locations. Not valid with any other coupon. See participating locations.

Plus, just in time for Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme is introducing the Coffee Kreme Filled Doughnut. It’s the Original Glazed Doughnut with Coffee Kreme inside. This creation is available Sept. 23 to Sept. 29 only.

Keurig: Order your pods online at Keurig and get 15% off until Oct. 6 with promo code COMFY15. Plus, anyone named a variation of “Joe” (Josephine, Joanne, Joseph, etc.) can visit this page to enter for a chance to win a new K-Duo Coffee Maker, Keurig Coffee Station and a one-year supply of their favorite K-Cup Pods.

Kolache Factory: Visit a store for a free small cup of Katz coffee on Sept. 29. No purchase necessary.

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free small cup of coffee on Sept. 29 at participating locations. LaMar’s shared this deal on Twitter.

Pilot Flying J: Receive a free cup of any hot or cold coffee (any size) on Sept. 29 through the Pilot Flying J app.

Peet’s Coffee: Get 25% off all beans at participating Peet’s coffee bars. If you’re shopping online, get 25% off all regular, non-subscription beans with promo code COFFEEDAY19. These offers are valid from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29.

PJ’s Coffee: Get a free 12-oz. Viennese Blend Coffee on Sept. 29. Find your nearest location.

Stewart’s Shops: Get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) on Sept. 29 from noon to close.

Target: Through Sept. 28, get 20% off Archer Farms coffee and espresso when you use Cartwheel via the Target app. Plus, get a $10 Target gift card when you spend $100 and use Drive Up, Order Pickup or same-day delivery with Shipt.

Tim Hortons: On Sept. 28 and 29, get one free Tims Rewards reward when you place an order of at least 50 cents through the Tim Hortons app. Your rewards can be redeemed for hot brewed coffee, hot tea or eligible baked good.

Walmart: Walmart is offering a variety of savings on coffee, coffee makers, mugs and more here. Plus, if you place an only grocery order for K-Pods, coffee beans, coffee, ground coffee, and creamer, you can get $10 off your grocery pickup order if it’s your first time using the service.

Wawa: Rewards members get a free cup of coffee on Sept. 29, according to Wawa’s Facebook page.

White Castle: Use this printable coupon with any purchase on Sept. 29. Must present coupon.

Whole Foods: High Brew Coffee is partnering with Whole Foods to offer this freebie: Visit High Brew Coffee’s site to download a coupon (redeemable at Whole Foods stores nationwide) on Sept. 29, and get a free can of High Brew.