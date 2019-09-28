10 new trailers you need to watch: The Irishman, El Camino, Frozen 2, and more

Downton Abbey beat Ad Astra and Rambo: Last Stand last week in ticket sales, and this week we’ve got a couple of new contenders that might go after the top spot, including an animated feature (Abominable) and a film based on Judy Garland’s life (Judy). If none of those caught your eye, but you’re still looking to catch up with new releases, Ad Astra could be one to consider — or at least keep in mind for when it hits streaming services.

Brad Pitt absolutely deserves an Oscar nod for best actor for his performance in this one, and the cinematography in space is amazing. Writer/director James Gray should also be rewarded for this thought-provoking, beautifully made movie. Speaking of streaming, the super silly Between Two Ferns: The Movie awaits on Netflix, if you’re staying in.

American Son

Based on the Broadway play of the same name, American Son stars Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, and Steven Pasquale. It’s now a Netflix film that launches on November 1st, and tells essentially the same story. A mother (Washington) is trying to find her missing teenage son.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

I’m cautiously optimistic about this one, having been a fan of the series. But the success is not guaranteed just because it’s a Breaking Bad spinoff. Not to mention that a certain lead actor isn’t in it. Even so, El Camino is a Netflix film that should be on your shortlist, and launches on October 11th.

Fractured

Sam Worthington and Lily Rabe star in this new Netflix thriller that launches on the same day as El Camino. It’s a film about a man whose daughter has an accident and is taken to the hospital. That’s where things get crazy, as she and her mom vanish from the hospital without a trace.

Frozen 2

It’s not like Frozen 2 needs a trailer for everyone to flock to theaters, but Disney released a new one this week, featuring additional scenes from this darker sequel. The film arrives on November 22nd.

Ordinary Love

It’s not Love Actually, but this is another love story starring Liam Neeson. And Ordinary Love isn’t at all as funny as the former, and you’ll see exactly why that is in the trailer below.

Spies In Disguise

Spies in Disguise is an animated feature starring Tom Holland and Will Smith, where one of the world’s top spies is transformed into a pigeon. This is the third official trailer for the 20th Century Fox flick.

The Aeronauts

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star in The Aeronauts. It seems to be about science, weather, and balloons. And who wouldn’t want to fly higher than anyone has ever flown? The film hits on December 6th.

The Irishman

I’ve already told you everything you need to know about Netflix’s The Irishman, a massive mob movie that will surely get some Oscar nominations in the coming months. Watch the brand new trailer again:

Uncut Gems

We talked a lot about Oscar awards in this roundup, so here’s one more potential nominee for best actor: Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Uncut Gems is a comedy yes, but also a crime story, and opens on Christmas Day.

Wounds

A Hulu original film that also happens to be a horror film, Wounds is the story of a bartender who picks up a lost smartphone and then starts witnessing crazy events. Armie Hammer is the bartender in the movie, with Zazie Beets and Dakota Johnson also starring. Wounds comes out on October 18th.