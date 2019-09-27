No home should be without a quality screwdriver. The do-it-all tool is a staple amongst homeowners, renters, and pretty much anybody with a roof over their head. From doing a big construction job to simply taking the batteries out of your child’s toy, a screwdriver can end up being the centerpiece of any chore. For the long haul, you might as well get a screwdriver that lasts — a screwdriver for the ages, so to speak. While that might be exaggerating just a tad, it is important to have the right tools for the right circumstances. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best screwdrivers, for a multitude of uses, and you can decide which one will be the staple of your household for years to come. No pressure…

Best Hand Screwdriver

For a screwdriver that can be used for a multitude of jobs, the Screwdriver and Nut Driver 11-in-1 Multi Tool is a great choice. With an interchangeable blade for a quick and easy change out, this integrated screwdriver and nut driver shaft holds eight tips and can convert to three different nut driver sizes. It comes with a variety of industrial strength and heat-treated bits including 3/8-inch, 5/16-inch, and 1/4-Inch nut drivers, number one and Phillips head, 1/4-inch and 3/16-inch slotted bits, T10 and T15 TORX, and number one and number two square recess bits. Complete with a cushion grip handle for an easy and comfortable hold, this handheld screwdriver is a versatile and highly useful tool for any aspiring handyman or woman.

Best Screwdriver for Electronics

If you’re strictly working with electronics, you’re going to need something that’s a bit smaller and precise. The ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with 56 Bits Screwdriver Set is the perfect set to help you repair all of your electronics. This multi-magnetic hand tool provides 60 different speciality and precision bits capable of fixing any popular laptop, phone, game console, etc. It comes with a flexible shaft that works great for electronics with screws that don’t protrude from the surface, and it’s portable, easy-to-carry, and organized for maximum effectiveness.

Best Battery-Powered Screwdriver

Of course, for those who prefer a powerful, battery-powered screwdriver for projects around the house, the DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver Kit is a phenomenal product. It features motion-activated variable speed and reversing control for precision fastening control, an adjustable two-position handle so you can choose between straight or pistol grip, and a speed range between 0rpm-430rpm that allows you to screw into wood, plastic, and light-gauge metal interchangeably.