Keanu Reeves says ‘The Matrix 4’ script is ‘very ambitious’

Keanu Reeves has had a fantastic year so far, receiving positive reviews for his work in John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, and being cast in one of the biggest video games of the year. His career is at an all-time high, having been confirmed to appear in John Wick 4 and rumored to be in talks with Marvel for an MCU role. But, more importantly, Reeves is officially attached to the fourth Matrix film, with Carrie-Ann Moss also set to reprise her role.

What will Neo and Trinity be up to nearly 20 years after the third Matrix film? That’s anyone’s guess, but Neo already knows what’s going to happen in The Matrix 4. The actor addressed the film, which is set to start shooting next year, in an interview with ETOnline at a special screening of his sister’s movie, Semper Fi.

Reeves said that he’s “absolutely” excited about what the film has in store for Neo. “It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

That’s all Reeves said, and that’s probably the closest we’re going to get to hearing any Matrix 4 spoilers this early. The film is expected in theaters in 2022, which gives the writers — Aleksandar Hermon, David Mitchel, and Lana Wachowski (who’s also directing) — plenty of time to finalize the script. As an aside, we’ll see Reeves in John Wick 4 a year earlier, as the fourth installment in that series is set for a 2021 launch.

Until that happens, there’s plenty of time to catch up with the Matrix trilogy, which is streaming online.