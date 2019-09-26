Sometimes you just need to take your workouts to the next level. If you’re tired of doing the same, boring workouts, well, you might as well switch something up. Try doing the same, boring workouts — only with a weighted vest. We’re kidding, sort of, but you’d actually be surprised by just how much adding weight to your body can re-invigorate your exercise routine. Because with a weighted vest, even walking over to the water fountain for a quick drink can be a workout in itself. Often times, you don’t even realize you’re working out, considering you’re basically just doing your normal routine, only with, you know, more weight. Let’s take a look at some of the best weighted vests to make your life a bit easier. Because once you put on that vest, it’s going to be a lot harder. Or at least heavier.

Best Weighted Vest for Beginners

Those just venturing out into the world of weighted exercises should probably opt for something a little bit more beginner-friendly — AKA, a little lighter and comfortable. The Tone Fitness 12 lb. Weighted Vest certainly fits the bill. It’s made with soft neoprene material for a comfortable fit that beginners will love. This 12-pound vest is great for running, boxing, yoga, or bodyweight exercises like pull-ups and push-ups. This one-size-fits-all vest comes with an adjustable front belt for a snug fit and reflective strips in the event you go running in the dark.

Most Comfortable Weighted Vest

From a comfortability standpoint, the RUNmax Pro Weighted Vest with Shoulder Pads is a great choice. It’s the perfect mix of function, design, and comfort. It comes in increments of 12, 20, 40, 50, and 60 pounds, and come with an option for shoulder pads that provide additional comfort. The weights can be added or removed at any time, and it even comes with a convenient phone pocket and water bottle holder for when you’re going on a long run. And with a design that provides equal weight distribution, the vest itself will be comfortable and easy on your joints, back, shoulders, and legs.

Best Heavy-Duty Weighted Vest

Lastly, if you’re a workout freak and want to take your training to the next level, the CROSS101 Adjustable Camouflage Weighted Vest is your best bet. Mostly, because this vest is available in weights up to 140 pounds; a level most weighted vests don’t dare to touch. This camouflage vest comes with solid 3 lb iron weights that you can easily add or remove at your convenience. If you’re looking to do some heavy lifting — without even touching a weight — this vest is perfect for you.