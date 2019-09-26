Have you ever gotten out of the shower only to realize that you didn’t have a towel set out for yourself? You likely had to walk to the other side of your bathroom, or worse yet, walk to your hall closet completely naked, dripping with water, just to retrieve one. Not fun — especially in the cold weather. However, this nuisance can be easily eliminated by putting a towel rack directly across from your shower. For starters, it’s far safer, as you have to travel less of a distance when you’re slippery wet. And of course, it’s far more convenient. Luckily, you don’t have to go through a laborious process to install a towel rack in your home — there are plenty of inexpensive, easy-to-set up models you can purchase with the click of a button. So without further delay, let’s go through some of the best towel racks on the web.

Best Towel Rack Bar

If you prefer a simple, single bar with enough space to hold a few towels, the Moen DN8424BN Preston Collection 24-Inch Bathroom Single Towel Bar is a great option. Made with an aesthetically pleasing brushed nickel finish, this towel bar is super easy to set up, and it is flexible enough to work in either the bathroom or the kitchen for hand towels. The bar itself is 24″ long, giving you more than enough space for your towels, washcloths, etc. It comes with all mounting hardware and a template to help make it a quick, painless setup.

Best Mounted Shelf Towel Rack

For those looking for hybrid shelf/towel rack, the Organize It All 1750W-1 Mounted Chrome Shelf is the perfect combination. With a sleek, chrome finish, this rack gives you a beautiful, modern-looking design that should seamlessly fit in with any bathroom aesthetic. It easily mounts to the wall (don’t worry, all hardware is included), giving you the flexibility to choose where you’d like to hang it. It comes with two towel bars to hang your towels, as well as a top shelf for any ancillary products you might want to store for easy access.

Best Standing Towel Rack Shelf

Want to avoid installation altogether? Simply get a standing tower shelf, like the Seville Classics 4-Tier Iron Slat Tower Shelving. The shelf is built with dimensions of 13″ W x 11.25″ D x 44.25″ H, yet it requires absolutely no assembly, as it comes folded flat for storage purposes. With four iron shelves that can hold up to 90 lbs. apiece, this towel shelf is a strong, simple solution to all of your towel-holding woes.