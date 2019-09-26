Accentuate your living room, den, or basement and have a place for your friends and family to commiserate when you get a high top bar table. There’s a specific feeling when you’re at a bar or pub and just hanging around, chatting and drinking that is hard to replicate anywhere else. But you can always try and recapture the magic at home. A bar table is an aesthetically pleasing piece for any home and lets you sit up high if you want or just walk by and pick something off of the table and go. We’ve taken a look at some of the best high top bar table sets for you to consider while you’re also deciding what beers to fill your fridge with.

Best Four-Piece High Top Table Set

With enough height and seating area to have a bunch of people hang around it, the Crown Mark Tyler 4-Piece Counter Height Table Set is a terrific option to get before your next party. The table itself measures 24″ x 44″ x 36″, providing ample room for drinks and food. The pair of stools are each 15″ x 18.5″ x 24 and the bench is 33″ x 13.25″ x 24″. It won’t take much to put these all together and the seats have a gentle slope for more comfort. The set has a two-tone finish of black and cognac to fit nicely with other decor.

Best Three-Piece High Top Table Set

The added look of marble meets the height of decorum when you have the Dorel Living 3-Piece Devyn Faux Marble Pub Dining Set. This set has a beautiful black wood finish that really shines. The faux marble table top is easy to clean and looks like real marble. It can be used as a dining table, bar table, or entryway table. The table measures 36.5″ x 19.5″ x 36″ and the stools measure 13.75″ x 13.75″ x 24″. The padding on the stools is covered with a black leather upholstery.

Best Folding High Top Table

If you’re looking for a table you can set up when you need it, then the Flash Furniture Plastic Bar Height Folding Table is right for you. The table itself is 32″ across, 32″ in length and 43.5″ high. The granite white color is stylish and fits in with almost any look. The top is 1.75″ thick, so it’s sturdy and can hold multiple trays or drinks. It’s also waterproof and stain-resistant. The legs are powder coated with protective floor caps, so it won’t scratch. You can fit up to three adults around it and it can hold up to 165 pounds.