Best Badge Holder

Swiping in and out of the office is a common occurrence these days as many buildings have security protocols to keep. The morning rush to get into the building can be excruciating, especially when someone has to dig into their wallet to find their keycard or badge. With an easy to locate badge holder, you don’t have to feel those eyes on the back of your head if you’re that person who was looking for their wallet. If you want one that can attach to your belt, your pocket, or to keep around your neck on a lanyard, we’ve got you covered by highlighting some of the best badge holders on the market. Take a look before you feel the wrath of people who haven’t had their coffee yet.

Most Durable Badge Holder

Built to hold up under any kind of use, the GOVO Badge Holder/Wallet can hold up to four cards. It is made of 2mm thick polycarbonate and it put together with steel fasteners for a strong hold. This holder has a metal clip to attach to your belt, pocket, keychain or backpack. There’s an opening at the top that can attach to a lanyard. The patented spring-loaded holder lets you slide up to four cards into the holder and it won’t damage your cards. You can also use this as a wallet if you’re just heading out quickly.

Best Lanyard Badge Holder

To make life easier on yourself, just sling the ELV Badge Holder with Zipper over your neck and keep your cards close to you. This PU leather ID badge holder comes with a 20-inch lanyard, so you’ll be able to grab it and go in the morning. In the front is a clear ID window and an open card slot with a pull tab and then there are three covered slots in the back. There’s also a zippered side pocket where you can fit cash or credit cards and it is RFID blocked for added security. This is great for people who work in government or college students who want to keep their student ID cards on them.

Best Retractable Badge Holder

Sometimes, just being able to pull your badge to scan it is the easiest thing and with the Key-Bak Sidekick Professional Heavy Duty Self Retracting ID Badge, you can do just that. It can retract and stretch 24 inches and holds four ounces of retraction force. It is made to last up to a million pulls. The twist free end can fit keys and ID badges, so you can keep all that you’ll need to swipe or enter in one spot. The cord is made of Kevlar and the stainless steel spring is behind a black polycarbonate case.