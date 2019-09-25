Best Shaker Bottle for Your Workout

Getting buff isn’t easy but it is worth it. Now, you don’t have to become a professional body builder, but keeping yourself in shape is vital for everyone. One of the great ways to stay in shape is, in addition to working out, drinking protein shakes. You need protein to build muscle and in order to get your pre and post workout replenishment in, you’ll need a dependable shaker bottle. Shaker bottles will keep your smoothies or shakes cold and easily transportable. Whether it’s pre-made drinks or you’re blending them yourself in a blender, being able to take them with you is what makes it worth it. We’ve highlighted three of the best shaker bottles for you, so you can push through the workouts and get ripped.

Best Shaker Bottle for Travel

Providing you with 28 oz of possibilities, the BlenderBottle SportMixer Tritan Grip Shaker Bottle is durable and built for constant use. This bottle is made from Eastman Tritan plastic, so it won’t stain or hold onto any odors. It has a BlenderBall wire whisk inside that is made of 316-grade stainless steel. It can be washed in the dishwasher, is BPA-free and it doesn’t have phthalate. It has a convenient SportLoop on the top that makes it easy to carry and the grip is fitted so it won’t slip out of your hand. There are 24 different color combinations for you to choose from.

Best Mess-Free Shaker Bottle

Let’s be honest. Shaking up a protein or workout shake can get messy. But you won’t have to worry about that if you pick up the Contigo Shake & Go Fit Shaker Bottle. It has a rounded bottom and a weighted shaker ball to get rid of clumps or build up. The lid is leakproof, so when you’re mixing it’ll stay in the bottle. There are volume markers on the side of the bottle, so measuring out ingredients is made easy. It fits in most cup holders, allowing you to drink in the car. You can wash it on the top rack of the dishwasher.

Best Shaker Bottle Set

Not only do you get two bottles in the Hydra Cup 30 Ounce Pack, you’ll be able to store both your pre and post workout drinks in one bottle. Each bottle has two compartments that will hold 15 oz of shake apiece. The lid has two holes, so you’ll be able to drink out of either side. These lids snap on rather than twist on to give you a tight lock seal each time. The bottoms are rounded to make cleaning it easier.