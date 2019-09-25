In today’s tech climate, most of our paperwork isn’t done on paper. Laptops, tablets, and even smartphones have completely changed the way we do business. It’s even paved the way for flexible remote work, rather than mandatory office hours. Despite this paradigm shift, a desk is never truly complete without at least one ballpoint pen. A ballpoint pen not only signifies elegance and class, but it can be useful for signing documents, jotting down quick notes, or even for a touch of office decor. If you’re considering buying a ballpoint pen, either for yourself or as a gift, you should do some comparative shopping first. Fortunately for you, we compiled a list of the best ballpoint pens you can buy with just a simple click of a button. Let’s check em’ out.

Best Ballpoint Pen Set

For an elegant ballpoint pen set that’s great for the office, or even as a gift, the IDEAPOOL Genuine Rosewood Ballpoint Pen Writing Set is a fantastic buy. This handcrafted, antique wooden pen has a writing point of 0.7 mm, giving you a smooth, comfortable writing experience every time. It also comes with a matching black gift box that makes a great piece of office decor. The set comes with one extra stainless steel black ink refill for when you inevitably run out of ink because, of course, you’ll love writing with it so much.

Most Versatile Ballpoint Pen

In terms of versatility, the timeless Fisher Space AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen is a cut above the competition. These are, literally, the pens astronauts use in space, as you can write perfectly in any angle imaginable — even in zero gravity! It’s also capable of writing in extreme temperatures — anywhere between -30°F to 250°F — and each pen is crafted with intense care and hand tested. The pen itself is backed by a lifetime guarantee, so while you might be paying a little extra for this luxurious pen, it’s certainly here for the long haul.

Best Pack of Ballpoint Pens

If you’re someone who tends to lose pens and pencils like it’s you’re day job and you want a full set, rather than an individual purchase, the Pentel BK90A R.S.V.P. Stick Ballpoint Pen Set is a great option. These 12 pens are ergonomically-designed for a smooth, comfortable writing experience. The sturdy barrel helps keep your hand in place, and it’s long enough to support any size hand. Additionally, the latex-free comfort zone grip helps you avoid writer’s fatigue. You have the option to choose between a 0.7 mm or 1 mm writing points, depending on your preference.