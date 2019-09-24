It is a myth that touching a frog will give you warts. In fact, you won’t get a wart from touching any amphibian. Warts are actually an infection in the top layer of your skin caused by a virus. Most often, they are small and harmless but unsightly. But they definitely aren’t something you want to just have on your skin, which is why finding a great wart remover is imperative. There are different methods to handling a wart, so you can really pick the one that’s right for you and how yours looks. Before you spend a lot of money heading to a dermatologist to have them removed professionally, take a look at some of the best wart remover options on the market today.

Best Natural Wart Remover

Providing speedy results, the Evagloss Natural Wart Remover painlessly gets rid of your warts quickly. This maximum strength solution has been tested to eliminate common, plantar, and genital warts. It also prevents further spreading of infection outside the areas that have warts. It is made from essential oils and other potent ingredients to safely minimize and kill your warts. This can be used on any member of your family and will eliminate most warts within two weeks of regular application. You can apply it with cotton swabs twice a day for best results.

Best Freeze Wart Remover

One of the most common treatments for wart removal is to freeze them and the Dr. Scholl’s FreezeAway Wart Remover is a top option. It is a doctor-proven method that can eliminate a wart in as little as a single treatment. This is a great choice for common and plantar warts and each box comes with seven treatments. It is safe to use on kids age four and older and can be used in your home for easy relief. You just need to screw the tip into the cap, press it into the applicator and then freeze the wart.

Best Wart Remover Pad

If freezing a wart doesn’t really appeal to you, you can cover it with a Compound W One Step Pad. There is maximum strength medication on each pad that will sink into the wart as it sits on top of it. You’ll be able to conceal, protect and remove plantar and common warts with these extra cushioning pads. In each box, you’ll get 14 medicated pads. Each pad is waterproof, so you can wear it confidently without worrying it’ll fall off. You can repeat the procedure every 48 hours up to 12 weeks or until the wart is gone.