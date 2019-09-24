Best Mouthwash for Healthy Teeth

Maintaining pristine hygiene has a plethora of benefits — both health-wise and in everyday life. Sometimes, however, bad breath can come in relative obscurity and strike when least expected. But there could be one underlying reason for bad breath — and that’s tooth decay. Contrary to popular belief, cavities aren’t children-exclusive; they happen in adults, too. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution — mouthwash. It’s a quick, simple solution that can keep your breath smelling fresh throughout the day, because, after all, brushing your teeth can only take you so far. If you’re looking for a mouthwash that specializes in combating tooth decay and gum disease, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best mouthwash for cavities in the event that you, well, have bad breath. Don’t worry, we won’t tell, but if you continue to disregard mouthwash we won’t have to — your breath will do all the talking.

Best Anti-Cavity Mouthwash

For a mouthwash that keeps your breath smelling fresh while nipping bad breath in the bud by fighting tooth decay and cavities, Listerine Total Care Anticavity Mouthwash is the best option. A fluoride-rich mouthwash, Listerine Total Care is more than just a mouthwash — it can help kill germs that cause bad breath, prevent cavities, restore enamel, strengthen teeth by 50%, and provide your mouth with a total cleanse, making it a great complementary action to regular brushing. With a 60-minute rinse each day, you’ll find your breath smelling remarkably fresher — not only after a single use, but for the long-term.

Best Natural Mouthwash

Uncle Harry’s Natural Alkalizing Miracle Mouthwash is a great all-natural product that will have your breath smelling clean and fresh. This mouthwash can have your mouth feeling minty fresh for the long haul, as it helps to naturally balance pH, neutralize bacteria, and even reduce swelling in the throat. It’s made with organic ingredients like micro-filtered water, calcium carbonate, sea salt, mustard seed, and essential oils, in addition to providing you with important daily supplements like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that help strengthen teeth, fight off cavities, and keep your breath smelling fresh 24/7.

Best Tasting Mouthwash

Taste-wise, the cool, refreshing flavor of SmartMouth Clinical DDS Oral Rinse is a cut above the rest. It provides users with a subtle, yet, enjoyable flavor with absolutely no after-taste. While many opt for a strong-scented mouthwash that simply masks bad breath, this nips it at the bud, thanks to patented zinc ion technology that eliminates and prevents bad breath for up to 12 hours with every rinse. The brand’s patented Dual-Liquid formula activates billions of zinc-ions when poured, which then bind to germs, thus preventing them from eating any protein or producing sulfur gases that cause bad breath. It also helps prevent gingivitis, kill germs in the mouth, and strengthen your gums. For a solution better than a simple cover-up, Smart Mouth is the way to go.