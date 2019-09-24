If you make a living in the kitchen — figurately or literally — you’ll need an assortment of specialty utensils, gadgets, and appliances. However, there’s arguably nothing more useful than a reliable chopping knife. Whether you just need to chop a bunch of veggies for a week’s worth of your famous beef stew or you’re slicing up a juicy pineapple for a little snack, a sharp, powerful chopping knife can be a great tool. But if you don’t know what kind of chopping knife to purchase, since, well, it’s probably not something you religiously study in your spare time, finding the right one can get a little tricky. But that’s where we come in. We compiled a list of some of the best chopping knife deals, just for you. Time to get to chopping…chop, chop!

Best Chopping Knife for Meat

If you want a knife that is part meat-cleaver, part chef’s knife, then the TUO Cutlery Vegetable Meat Cleaver Knife – Chinese Chef’s Knife is the perfect purchase. Considered one of the world’s best kitchen knives by wiki.ezvid.com, it’s made with handcrafted, full tang, high-carbon German stainless steel that is both durable and razor-sharp. It features a hand-polished edge at 18 degrees per side and luxurious imported Pakka wood for both comfort and grip. If you need a powerful knife capable of chopping a wide range of foods, this is the blade for you.

Best Ergonomic Chopping Knife for Comfort

For something that is a bit more comfortable to wield, the ergonomically-designed Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife is a great option. This knife features a stainless steel blade around 7.9 inches in length, along with an ergonomic handle made from thermoplastic Elastomer that provides its user with a non-slip grip, even when soaking wet. Its tapered, stainless steel edge makes this knife adept at cutting through a number of different items with ease, and the Swiss-quality blade is laser-tested for maximum effectiveness, making it a kitchen knife with a ton of versatility.

Best Value Chopping Knife

For a quality knife with the most bang-for-your-buck, the Utopia Kitchen Chef Knife is the way to go. This eight-inch, 100% stainless steel blade is rust and tarnish-resistant, making it a great long-term purchase for an ultra-low price. It’s made with a blade thickness of 2.5 mm and features a Abs+430 handle that allows for a strong, comfortable grip and easy maneuvering. It’s also dishwasher-safe, however, it’s recommended you hand wash to help preserve the blade’s quality.