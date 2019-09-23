Best Shaving Cream for Men

Facial hair can be both a blessing and a curse. For some, sporting a burly beard is a god-send, while for others, it’s the biggest inconvenience on the face of the planet. If you align more with the latter — or really, anywhere in between — you’re going to need a reliable shaving setup. And if you still prefer the traditional wet razor, shaving cream should be at or near the top of your list. Some don’t prioritize shaving cream, but those people are sadly misguided — it can be the difference in a clean, close shave and an unkempt neck full of razor burns and half-shaven stubble. If you want to avoid looking like a 15-year-old kid after his first shave — or, ironically, you are a 15-year-old kid looking to avoid disaster on his first shave — here are some of the best shaving cream deals you can find on Amazon today.

Best Overall Shaving Cream

For a smooth, easy shave that will have you feeling like a million bucks, the Cremo Sandalwood Shave Cream is a must-have. It helps avoid nicks, cuts, and razor burns en route to a comfortable, close shave. It contains unique, slick molecules that helps your razor glide over your skin without effort. It’s also totally paraben-free and contains a bunch of natural ingredients like macadamia seed oil, aloe, calendula extract, lemon extract, papaya extract, and olive leaf extract, in addition to sandalwood essential oil for a pleasing, masculine scent.

Best Shaving Soap

While shaving soap isn’t necessarily a “mainstream” option when it comes to shaving options, it’s certainly an effective one. Henry Cavendish Himalaya Shaving Soap with Shea Butter & Coconut Oil is the cream of the crop (no pun intended) and it may have you making the switch from standard shaving cream permanently. The soap creates a thick, rich lather, which helps lubricate your razor for a slick, comfortable shave. It helps moisturize your face and beard for a softer, more comfortable look. This product is long-lasting, with a typical shelf life of three to six months, and is made with an assortment of all-natural ingredients like replenishing shea butter, seed oil, soy extracts for soft skin, and high glycerin content for a silky, smooth lather.

Best Shaving Gel for Sensitive Skin

On the other hand, if you prefer a shave gel made for sensitive skin and irritation, NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel is a great solution. This moisturizing shaving gel provides a thick lather and contains a calming chamomile extract along with vitamin E and aloe to help soothe irritation for a soft shave. It also contains no alcohol, making it a great pre-shave option for people with sensitive skin.