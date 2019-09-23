Best Hot Plate to Cook On

Need a place to cook the fish your just caught on your trip? Running out of burners on your stove top? Sometimes you need extra space or you need an induction burner to begin with. If you live in a home without a stove, you’re definitely in the market for a hot plate. Having a hot plate will help you heat up your food and prepare meals easily without the hassle of having to deal with the maintenance of a stove or oven. You’ll be able to make food in places you couldn’t before, like on camping or fishing trips. You can control the temperatures simpler on a hot plate, especially these three we’ve highlighted below. So read and ready yourself for some home-cooked goodness.

Best Infrared Hot Plate

Ensuring you won’t have any hot or cold spots during the making of your food, the Ovente Electric Infrared Burner is a must have for those traveling in a RV or outdoors. It has a smooth top and can be used with any kind of cookware. It is powered by 120V or 1,000 watts of infrared technology to heat your food quickly and evenly. The burner is 7″ in diameter and it can hold a pot up to 6.6 lbs. It only weighs 3 lbs and is easily portable. All you’ll need to do to clean it is wipe over the ceramic top.

Most Powerful Hot Plate

Boasting 1800W of induction power, the Duxtop 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner is a quality cooking companion. It has a built-in digital timer with one minute increments up to 170 minutes. It also has a range of 10 temperatures from 140°F to 460°F and 10 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts. Your food won’t burn and it will cook evenly, thanks to the seven blade fan that rapidly dissipates heat. There is a built-in detection to shut it off automatically after 60 seconds. The burner is 8″ in diameter.

Best Cast Iron Hot Plate

Built to last, the Cuisinart CB-30 Cast Iron Single Burner is made from stainless steel. This strong burner will produce up to 1300W of power and will keep hot throughout the cooking process. With dimensions of 11.50″ x 11.00″ x 2.50″, it’s easy to bring just about anywhere. There are six adjustable temperature settings from low to high heat. There are two indicator lights letting you know when it is powered on and when it is okay to start cooking. Cleaning it is simple, as you can wipe the burner. It weighs just under seven pounds.