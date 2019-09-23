Best Body Wash to Keep You Clean

Everyone prefers to bathe in a different way; whether it’s showering, taking a bubble bath, or anything in between. Then, of course, there’s what you actually choose to wash with, typically separated by two groups: soap people and body wash fans. If you consider yourself the latter, or you’re a disgruntled soap user looking to make the transition, you’re going to need a reliable body wash you can use regularly. There are, surprisingly, a lot of factors that go into the effectiveness of a body wash, so you’re going to want to do some homework first. Luckily, we did it for you. Let’s take a look at some of the best body wash, in terms of quality and price, so you can start your day out feeling — and smelling — fresher than ever.

Best Overall Body Wash

When it comes to body wash, you can’t do better than the Dove Body Wash, Dry Oil Moisture. Dove has long been a staple of hygiene products, so seeing their body wash at the top of this list shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Infused with argan oil to help protect against dry skin, the Dove Body Wash helps give your skin a softer, smoother feel after a single use. This enriched blend is made 100% sulfate-free with gentle cleansers and NutriumMoisture technology that delivers natural nutrients to the skin. And if you were wondering, it’s considered the number one dermatologist recommended body wash.

Best Natural Body Wash

If you’re looking for something of the organic sort, the Puracy Natural Body Wash, Citrus & Sea Salt, Sulfate-Free Bath and Shower Gel is great choice. Designed for both men and women, this coconut-based cleanser is made with clinical-grade moisturizers to help remove impurities, enhance hydration, and wash away germs completely. It’s literally created by doctors, ensuring your health and well-being come first; the formula itself is completely devoid of harsh chemicals, including harmful sulfates, betaine, cocomidopropyl, formaldehyde, salicylates, parabens, phosphates, MEA, DEA, TEA, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by-products, perfumes, or any artificial dyes or caustics.

Best Body Wash for Men

Men who need something a little stronger to keep them smelling fresh all day long should opt for the NIVEA Men DEEP Active Clean Body Wash – 8-hour Fresh Scent with Natural Charcoal. This body wash is adept at removing dirt, oil, and sweat, making it the perfect option for larger men who tend to sweat more. The dermatologist-tested blend is designed specifically towards men, and helps deeply cleanse skin without drying while providing a fresh scent that can last up to eight hours.