iPhone 11 has new hardware to keep it running smoothly as the battery ages

Battery life isn’t necessarily the sexiest thing to think about when considering all the new capabilities and technologies associated with Apple’s new iPhone lineup that started shipping and showing up in stores on Friday. However, the company has revealed in new documentation that expounds on the battery and performance of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max that there are some under-the-hood upgrades included which users may come to seriously appreciate over time. Even if they’re not readily apparent at first.

We’re referring to what Apple describes as an all-new built-in software and hardware system that’s “automatic, always-on” and constantly working to squeeze the best performance out of the battery as it inevitably ages and degrades over time. “iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max power needs are dynamically monitored,” the Apple document notes, “and performance is managed so that it can address these needs in real-time.

“The system is more advanced than previous iPhone battery and power management systems and allows your iPhone to reduce performance impacts from battery aging.”

The hardware/software setup that mitigates battery degradation in the new iPhone models is a continued step in the direction that was also evident with similar power-management features Apple added to earlier models, like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember — and Apple’s new supporting documentation also reiterates — that all rechargeable batteries are finite and come with a “limited lifespan.”

“Eventually, their capacity and performance decline so that they need to be replaced,” Apple notes.

Image Source: Apple

To check on the health of your battery, there’s a simple process to follow: From the “Settings” menu tap “Battery,” and then “Battery Health.” If needed, you can contact Apple Support for services options for help with replacing a battery.