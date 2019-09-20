Best Rice Cooker

The craving hits and you’re suddenly in the mood for a feast. We have all had the feeling hit when we want Asian food. Whether it’s Chinese, Japanese, Korean or Thai, there’s a dish for everybody. If that dish happens to require a nice bed of rice, you’ll need a rice cooker to sate your craving. Rice cookers can make the rice for you and then keep it warm while you’re crafting the rest of your dish. Rice is such a versatile grain that it can be used in all types of cuisines and different kinds of rice can be healthy for you. If you’ve been in the market for a rice cooker, check out our list below.

Best Large Rice Cooker

With many different cooking options, the Zojirushi NS-TSC19 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer is a staple in many kitchens. It can make up to 10 cups of rice, plenty for your dinner party or family. The electrical device produces up to 120 volts and measures 11.12″ x 15″ x 9.87″. It has settings to keep the rice warm for a set or extended period of time as well as a reheating procedure. There are also two delay timers and settings to cook brown rice or white rice. You can also steam or bake a cake in this machine. It all comes apart, so it’s easier to clean.

Best Mini Rice Cooker

The Dash Mini Rice Cooker Steamer can cook so many things, it’ll be hard to list them all. You can make rice, oatmeal, quinoa, soup, stew, pasta, couscous or even vegetables in this device, while helping control your portions for healthier eating. You can set the machine and walk away, as the predetermined settings will take care of the rest once you put in the uncooked food and water. This 200-watt cooker is meant to travel, as it only weighs 2.9 pounds. You won’t ever overcook or overheat ingredients, thanks to the indicator light that lets you know when the food is done.

Best Whole Meal Rice Cooker

Rather than just cooking your rice in the cooker and your other food on the stove, the Tiger Corporation JBV-A10U-W 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker lets you cook them at the same time. With the synchro-cooking function, you can combine foods to cook them together. There’s also a setting for brown rice, white rice and slow cooking. It will automatically keep your food warm while it’s in the device. The inner pan is nonstick, so it’s simple to clean. It comes with a measuring cup, cooking plate, spatula and cookbook. The cooking plate was specifically designed to not affect the taste or texture of the rice like other cookers.