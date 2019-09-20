Best Panini Press

It’s hard to get that texture and crunch any other way. Sometimes, you just need a specialty sandwich that combines all your favorite ingredients and packs them together while making it thin and easier to handle. But you don’t have to fly all the way to Italy and sit in a cafe in order to eat a panini. With an at-home panini press, you’ll get quality lunch items with little to no effort. You’ll get some of the meltiest cheese, thanks to your press and your lunches will never be the same. We’ve highlighted three terrific panini presses, so you can feel all the time like you’re on a piazza in Rome.

Best Multi-Purpose Panini Press

The idea of consolidating appliances appeals to most people and the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler helps you achieve that feat. This bad boy can serve as a panini press but also as a contact grill, full grill, full griddle or half grill/half griddle. This machine measures 13.50″ x 11.50″ x 7.12″, so it’ll fit easily on your countertop. It has a panini handle to press down on your meal and the outside is stainless steel. The cooking plates are removable and replaceable and the machine traps grease in a drainable tray. It comes with a gourmet recipe book and has adjustable temperature controls, so you can pick the right choice for your meal.

Most Powerful Panini Press

For a panini press, they don’t get more powerful than the Breville BSG520XL Panini Duo. This boasts 1500 watts and has a nonstick and scratch-resistant cooking surface that is made from Quantanium. The bottom plate is flat for a solid cooking surface, while the top is rippled to create grill marks. There are four height settings, so you’ll be able to pack your sandwich with as much or as little as you want. It measures 13″ x 11.75″ x 5.25″, can be plugged into the wall and then the cord can be wrapped when stored.

Best Value Panini Press

If you’re looking for a simple but effective press, then the Hamilton Beach 25462Z Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker is right for you. With the hinged, cafe-style top, it’ll grill sandwiches of any size. The lid presses down evenly, giving a superior grill and char to your food. The grids are 10″ x 8″ and nonstick, so removing your sandwiches from the press is a breeze. You can power it fully on or just use the reheat setting to warm up a panini. There are power and preheat indicator lights to let you know when it’s ready to use. Enjoy your next Reuben sandwich on this machine.