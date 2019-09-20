Best Coffee Pod Organizer

A lot of people are addicted to coffee. It sometimes takes people two to three cups to get through a day. Java fiends know what it means to run out of coffee and not have access to it. Well, there’s pretty much always access to it as there are plenty of coffee places open 24 hours a day. But for those who have wised up and have coffee machines at home that use coffee pods (especially a Keurig), they need a place to store those precious units. Coffee pod storage has become an important part of many kitchens and if you’ve been looking for a way to clear up some counter space, we have you covered. Check out our highlighted list below and know exactly where the flavor you want is.

Best Coffee Pod Carousel

Providing a competent way to display your coffee and let your guests choose their own pod easily, the K-Cup Carousel by Nifty is a nice addition to any kitchen. It can hold up to 35 single serve coffee pods and the Lazy Susan design allows you to rotate it around so you can better look at what’s available. It has a black powder-coat finish, so it looks sharp and the quality construction is built to last. It is just over a foot high and measures seven inches across. It looks great next to your coffee machine.

Best Three Drawer Coffee Pod Organizer

Featuring six different rows for storage, the Mind Reader “Anchor” Triple Drawer Single Serve Coffee Pod Holder makes organizing easy. This organizer is made of durable plastic and will match your coffee maker. You can put your machine on top of it to hide it and free up counter space. It can fit 12 pods per drawer, allowing you to store 36 pods at once. It has rubber stoppers on the bottom, so the entire unit won’t move when you’re pulling the drawer out.

Best Mesh Wire Coffee Pod Holder

With only one drawer to pull out and grab your coffee pods from, the DecoBros K-Cup Storage Drawer Holder gets rid of chaos around the machine. The mesh wire drawer can hold up to 36 pods and how you want to organize it is up to you. It measures 13 1/4″ x 12 1/2″ x 3 1/8 and is sturdy enough to have your coffee machine sit on top of it. You can also stack multiple of these on top of each other for a wider array of organizing. This holder is known to stand up to a lot of use and will last.