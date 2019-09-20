Best Beer Container

Craft beer has become a way of life. With new breweries popping up regularly all around the world, people are always willing to try new kinds of beer and see what brewmasters are conjuring up. So whether you’re into brewing beer on your own time or you love the new craft brewery near your home, you’ll need a place to store your beer and pour it from. That’s where a beer pitcher, growler or container comes into play. Depending on the location and occasion, you’ll need to serve your beer in a certain way. Most people don’t have kegerators or taps in their own home, so it’s harder to stop and start pouring for a draft beer. We’ve taken a look at some of the best beer containers on the market and highlighted three below for you, so you’ll have beer for any instance.

Best Pressurized Growler

Touting an unparalleled ability to keep beer fresh for an extended period of time, the GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler is a superior product. You can purchase one that holds 64 ounces or 128 ounces of beer, providing you with a lot of beer options. The carbonated cap automatically regulates pressure to perfectly carbonate beer and you can choose the carbonation level you want. The growler is made from double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel. It has a dispenser tap to easily pour the beer, as well as a pressure gauge and sight glass, so you can see how much is left.

Best Travel Growler

A great option for storing and keeping beer or water cold, the 45 Degree Latitude Beer Growler will keep your beverage the right temperature. This 64 oz growler can keep warm drinks warm for up to six hours as well, thanks to its vacuum-insulated walls. The outside of the bottle has an enhanced coating to ensure maximum grip that can cater to holding large amounts of liquid. It has a screw-on top to make adding more or pouring out liquid simple. Fill it up in the morning and keep it with you all day.

Best Pitcher

Making you feel like you’re at a bar getting ready for the game, the Purefold 60 Ounce Glass Pitcher is easy to pour from. Made from borosilicate glass material that is lead-free, this pitcher can withstand temperatures from 0° to 300°F. It has a stainless steel filter lid, keeping warm drinks hot and cold drinks cold but obviously can be used without the lid to pour beer. It is dishwasher safe but it is recommended to be washed by hand. It’s big enough to serve yourself or your family and friends.