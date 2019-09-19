Ho… ly… smokes! After a somewhat slow month in September with only 41 new original movies and shows set to be released, Netflix is really cranking up the volume in October. Before we get to the whopping 67 new Netflix original movies, shows, and specials set to debut next month, however, we need to make sure you don’t miss anything important this month. There might only be 41 new original titles debuting in September, but some of them are hotly anticipated and you can check out the full September release schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything big like The Spy, Unbelievable, or the dark comedy The Politician.
Once October rolls around, Netflix subscribers really have their work cut out for them. The Netflix original releases blast off right out of the gate with a new season of Carmen Sandiego and a new Nikki Glaser stand-up comedy special both premiering on October 1st, followed by 12 more releases during the first week of October alone. The star of the show that week is of course Peaky Blinders season 5, which will be released in its entirety on Friday, October 4th.
The rest of October is jam-packed with new Netflix originals including new movies, new seasons of fan-favorite shows, premieres of new shows, and even an Arsenio Hall stand-up special toward the end of the month. Of course, there’s one title we’re looking forward to more than anything else, and it has been the talk of the internet for quite some time now. That’s right, we’re talking about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the Breaking Bad prequel film that’s set to hit Netflix on Friday, October 11th.
Want to see what else is in store? You’ll find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases for the month of October below, complete with links to each Netflix page where available. And if you want to see the full slate of everything coming and going next month including content from third-party studios, you’ll find it right here.
Available October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 2nd
- Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
- Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 3rd
- Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 7th
- Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 8th
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 9th
- Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10th
- Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 11th
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Fractured — NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La influencia — NETFLIX FILM
- Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 12th
- Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 16th
- Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 17th
- THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 18th
- The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eli — NETFLIX FILM
- Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM
- Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 23rd
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 24th
- Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 25th
- Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
- It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME
- Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL