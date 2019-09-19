Ho… ly… smokes! After a somewhat slow month in September with only 41 new original movies and shows set to be released, Netflix is really cranking up the volume in October. Before we get to the whopping 67 new Netflix original movies, shows, and specials set to debut next month, however, we need to make sure you don’t miss anything important this month. There might only be 41 new original titles debuting in September, but some of them are hotly anticipated and you can check out the full September release schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything big like The Spy, Unbelievable, or the dark comedy The Politician.

Once October rolls around, Netflix subscribers really have their work cut out for them. The Netflix original releases blast off right out of the gate with a new season of Carmen Sandiego and a new Nikki Glaser stand-up comedy special both premiering on October 1st, followed by 12 more releases during the first week of October alone. The star of the show that week is of course Peaky Blinders season 5, which will be released in its entirety on Friday, October 4th.

The rest of October is jam-packed with new Netflix originals including new movies, new seasons of fan-favorite shows, premieres of new shows, and even an Arsenio Hall stand-up special toward the end of the month. Of course, there’s one title we’re looking forward to more than anything else, and it has been the talk of the internet for quite some time now. That’s right, we’re talking about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the Breaking Bad prequel film that’s set to hit Netflix on Friday, October 11th.

Want to see what else is in store? You’ll find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases for the month of October below, complete with links to each Netflix page where available. And if you want to see the full slate of everything coming and going next month including content from third-party studios, you’ll find it right here.

Available October 1st

Available October 2nd

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 3rd

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 4th

Available October 5th

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 7th

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 8th

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 9th

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 10th

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 11th

Available October 12th

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

Available October 16th

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 17th

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 18th

Available October 22nd

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 23rd

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 24th

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 25th

Available October 28th

Available October 29th

Available October 30th

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 31st