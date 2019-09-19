Unless you’re Hercules or some type of octopus-human hybrid, doing intense lawn work without a wheelbarrow is virtually impossible. Having a wheelbarrow not only helps you bring heavy and/or cumbersome items from point A to point B, but they can expedite any pressing project you have to finish — not to mention save your body from some less-than-ideal wear and tear. On the other hand, if you’re afraid you won’t be able to properly maneuver a wheelbarrow, don’t be. There are plenty of user-friendly models that don’t require 10 years of construction experience to handle. So without further delay, let’s look at some of the best wheelbarrow models for everyday use.

Best Wheelbarrow for Versatility

For a traditional-style wheelbarrow that can be used for a variety of different projects, the WORX WG050 Aerocart 8-in-1 All-Purpose Wheelbarrow/Yard Cart/Dolly is the ideal option. It’s capable of transforming from a wheelbarrow to a plethora of different work tools, such as a dolly, trailer mover, flower pot mover, bag holder, and cylinder carrier. The versatile yard tool has a 300 pound max weight capacity for both the wheelbarrow and the dolly and it includes a pot strap, cylinder holder, bag holder, and mesh rock mover for quick and easy device conversions.

Best Wheelbarrow for Easy Transport

If you need something that’s a bit easier to maneuver, the 2463875 Ames Easy Roller Poly Yard Cart is a great option. While it’s not technically a wheelbarrow — it has an extra, larger third wheel for those not comfortable using a traditional model — it is still an effective tool, nonetheless. It comes with an integrated tool tray for easy tool storage and is made with all-poly construction to resist corrosion. The extra-wide wheel base also provides the cart with added stability to help you keep your items in the cart and not outside of it.

Best Yard Cart for Heavy Items

Now that we’re on the subject of yard carts and their easy maneuverability, if you’re looking for one that can handle heavy weight, the Gorilla Carts GOR6PS Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart with 2-In-1 Convertible Handle is your best bet. This heavy-duty yard cart has four wheels, so there’s virtually no threat of it tipping over, and it can hold up to 1,200 pounds, which makes it ideal for concrete, rock, or sandbag transportation. The 13-inch tires can withstand almost any terrain and the cart is built with a convertible handle, so you can tow it with a lawn tractor or ATV.