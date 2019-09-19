In my humble opinion, autumn is the best season. The weather is crisp and light. Football and postseason baseball is on. The country looks its most beautiful in the fall, thanks to the changing colors of leaves. Many people like to go hiking and check out state and local parks and mountains during the autumn. If you’re one of those people, consider grabbing a hiking or trekking pole to make your trips easier. Going over rugged terrain isn’t simple but it, most of the time, can be worth it when you enjoy the fall views. We’ve highlighted three different sets of trekking poles, so you can get out in nature and enjoy the best season to its fullest.

Best Heavy Duty Trekking Poles

To combat against rocky terrain or harsh territory, you’ll need a strong pole that won’t snap and the TrailBuddy Trekking Poles are up to the challenge. It is made of aluminum that is known to withstand pressure better than carbon fiber, making it a great option for heavier users. They weigh up to four ounces less than common hiking sticks, so carrying them isn’t a problem. You can change the height of the telescoping pole from 24.5″ to 54″ and the handle is made from cork, so it’s easier to grip in both hot and cold temperatures. The strap is padded to avoid chafing your skin. This set comes in eight different colors.

Best Trekking Poles for Any Season

Whether you want to climb a mountain or a glacier, the Foxelli Trekking Poles have you covered. Made from ultralight 100% carbon fiber, these poles minimize the amount of stress placed on your limbs and joints. You’ll receive multiple different tips that you can use for different seasons, such as a tungsten carbide tip and a thermoplastic rubber tip. The quick lock technology allows you to adjust the size of the pole to your liking between 24″ and 55″, so it can be used by men, women or children. The anti-slip cork grip absorbs sweat and is ventilated.

Best Trekking Poles with Accessories

Complete with different tips, covers and straps, the BAFX Products Aluminum Hiking Poles are a tremendous value. These can be used by beginner climbers or expert hikers on all different terrains. Each pole comes with two rubber tips, two spare tips, a carbide tip, and two mud baskets, so you’ll have all that you’ll need for the trek. Made from lightweight aluminum, these poles have an anti-shock feature for added comfort. They can be used by people 3’6″ up to 6’4″ and the twist lock mechanism keeps the poles at whatever height you set it at.