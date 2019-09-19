Remember flying high as a kid, bouncing until the sun set and trying to popcorn your friends to see who could soar the highest? If you or a friend of yours had a trampoline, you certainly spent plenty of time on it. But trampolines are not only for kids. They are a great way to limber up and get a workout on or get your training started for the next Olympics. There are trampolines that come in all shapes and sizes and ones that are meant for one person or multiple. So even in your older age (older than you were as a kid), you can still enjoy that nostalgic feeling of soaring, thanks to any of these trampolines.

Best Enclosed Trampoline

Providing a huge area to jump on, the Skywalker Trampolines 15-Foot Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline is a terrific fit for a backyard. This trampoline comes with a miniature basketball hoop and basketball that can be attached to the top of the enclosed net, meaning whoever wants to can test out the “court”. The patented enclosure eliminates gaps between the net and the jumping surface, keeping everyone safe. The weight limit is 200 lbs and the enclosure system features upright foam padding poles for stability. The net is made from polyethylene and it has a dual zipper and safety clip.

Best Exercise Trampoline

Trampolines have become a big part of workout classes and the Stamina 36-inch Folding Trampoline is a solid option. This quiet trampoline will let you step up and step down off it easily, giving your knees and legs exercise. It’ll help you burn calories and tone your muscles as this three-foot trampoline has 30 tension bands, keeping you bouncing. There’s a safety pad that goes over the bands, allowing you to use it safely. You’ll get access to workout videos online with your purchase, helping you get the most out of it. It can hold up to 250 lbs, folds easily and only weighs 14 lbs.

Best Trampoline for Kids

If your kids aren’t quite ready to enjoy a big trampoline, then the Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline can get them started. For kids that are chock full of energy, a trampoline is a good place for them to burn it off. There’s a large jumping surface and a handlebar, so they can hold on and jump safely. The entire unit is made of a plastic and metal combination, so it’s sturdy. From the ground to the top of the handlebar is 34″ and this should only be used indoors. It’s for children ages three to six.