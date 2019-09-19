Drinking the recommended amount of water throughout the day might sound like an easy feat, but consuming a full two liters of liquid isn’t always a piece of cake. It can, however, be facilitated through the use of a filtered water bottle. Not only is it far easier to get clean, filtered water after a quick fill-up, it’s also great for the environment, considering you don’t have to go through four or five plastic water bottles a day. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best options for filtered water bottles, so you can continue chugging water at record speed while simultaneously saving the environment. It might sound like a tall task, but with these nifty contraptions, it’s as easy as, well, drinking delicious water.

Best Overall Filtered Water Bottle

In terms of water quality, filtration ability, and overall versatility, the GRAYL Ultralight Water Purifier Bottle checks every box. Its advanced filtration system kills 99.9999% of viruses such as Hepatitis A and Rotavirus, 99.9999% of disease-causing bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, and 99.999% of protozoan cysts (e.g Giardia). It’s made with an award-winning one press design, so you don’t have to squeeze, suck, or wait for the water to flow to the bottom. It filters everything from particulates to metals to common chemicals, giving your water a fresh, aftertaste-free flavor every time.

Best Value Filtered Water Bottle

If you want to go a little cheaper while maintaining overall quality, the Brita 36387 Premium Water Filter Bottle is an inexpensive, yet highly effective alternative. This sleek, 26-ounce bottle can help replace up to 300 standard water bottles per filter use (each filter is recommended to be changed after two months). It’s made of durable, BPA-free hard-sided plastic and fits in any standard car cup holder. It also comes with a built-in carrying loop, a one-handed push button lid, and an enclosed straw for maximum convenience.

Best Filtered Water Bottle for Travel

If you’re big on traveling and want a water bottle you can bring anywhere — especially places where the water is not drinkable — the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel is the perfect option. The BPA-free water bottle is ultra-durable and leak-proof, as its made with Tritan and features a food-grade silicone mouthpiece for easy drinking. The advanced-tech LifeStraw hollow fiber membrane water filter removes bacteria and protozoa from lakes, streams, and rivers, so you’ll have fresh, drinkable water no matter where you are. This water bottle is perfect for anyone that’s outdoorsy and/or loves to travel and explore.