Best Outdoor Speakers

Never let the party stop because you want to take it outside. When you have outdoor speakers, you don’t have to worry about having to shut the music off or just playing it from your phone’s internal speaker. We’ve all seen someone put their phone down in a plastic cup to try and get some extended sound boost. Outdoor speakers are a lot more affordable than they used to be, so you won’t have to take out a second mortgage on your home to outfit your backyard with a sick system. If you’re struggling to figure out how best to set up your outdoor area, take a look at the three options we’ve hand-picked below and keep the party going.

Best Mountable Outdoor Speakers

Perfect for any season, the Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers can hold up in any weather. It effortlessly can withstand heavy rains or extreme temperatures, so you can put them up, no matter where you live. It has a one click, speed-lock mounting bracket, making installation very easy and allowing you to place them anywhere on your patio or deck. It’ll easily blend into the corners of your walls and have a wide sound dispersion, driven by the extensive bass. The 80W of power cuts through background noise and fills your outdoor space.

Best Two-Way Outdoor Speakers

If you want to play music inside and outside, then check out the Yamaha NS-AW350W All-Weather Indoor/Outdoor 2-Way Speakers. These bookshelf speakers are great for your deck or porch and are sold in a pair, four-pack or six-pack. They have a magnetic shielding and the acoustic suspension design produces clear sound and a tight, controlled bass. The power capacity is 130 watts of power and the nominal response is 40 watts. This set is Energy Star certified, so you’ll be saving money in the long run. They are water-resistant, but shouldn’t be left in the rain for extended periods of time.

Best Waterproof Speaker

While partying in a pool is always a blast, bring the speaker into the pool with you with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker has an IPX7 rated waterproofing, so it can be submerged in water and still work. It delivers 360 degrees of sound while being a compact size that’s easy to carry. The sound is brilliant and the bass is balanced, while the battery lasts up to 10 hours consecutively. It can be synced up to another WONDERBOOM to double the sound. You can control the music from the speaker and it comes in 10 different colors and patterns, so you can pick your favorite.